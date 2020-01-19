Asian equities especially higher before central bank decisions

TOKYO – Asian equities were usually higher on Monday, as investors waited for central bank decisions and earnings reports in the coming weeks. US stock markets are closed in accordance with the Martin Luther King Jr. holiday.

The Japanese benchmark Nikkei 225 rose 0.2% higher to 24,096.21, while the S & P / ASX 200 of Australia rose 0.4% to 7,088.50. South Korea’s Kospi rose 0.9% to 2,269.43, while Hang Seng in Hong Kong lost 0.4% to 28,949.21. The Shanghai Composite index increased by 0.4% to 3,088.59.

China’s central bank left the one-year interest rate at 4.15% unchanged and continued to hold back lending as it uses other methods to pump up liquidity in the markets before the Lunar New Year.

The rate, based on the rates of large banks, became China’s benchmark in August. The People’s Bank of China can indirectly influence it through its own interest rate decisions and “seems to have taken a wait and see attitude in response to the recent improvement in economic data,” said Julian Evans-Pritchard of Capital Economics in a comment.

“But with growth likely to come under pressure again, we think the PBOC will resume interest rate cuts soon,” he said.

Elsewhere, investors expect a statement from the Bank of Japan when its two-day policy meeting ends on Tuesday. The European Central Bank will take an interest rate decision later in the week. Markets also look forward to earnings reports expected by companies around the world in the coming weeks.

On Friday, Wall Street reached a milestone week with more modest gains that pushed the major stock indexes to the highest levels ever.

The S&P 500 index benchmark also recorded its second straight weekly profit.

Technology shares contributed to much of the broad profit of the market, along with companies and banks for communication services. Shares in the energy sector were the only decline. The bond prices fell, making the yields higher.

The latest set of positive corporate earnings and economic data has helped investors stay in a buzz after the signing of a first trade deal by the US and China during the midweek. Trade progress has dispelled the fear on Wall Street about the potential for the dispute to escalate further.

The S&P 500 index increased by 0.4% to 3,329.62. The reference index also has record highs on Monday, Wednesday and Thursday.

The industrial average of Dow Jones increased by 0.2% to 29,348.10, while the Nasdaq added 0.3% to 9,388.94.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller company shares fell by 0.3% to 1,699.64.

ENERGY: Crude oil benchmark rose by 58 cents to $ 59.16 a barrel in electronic commerce on the New York Mercantile Exchange. It got 5 cents on Friday to $ 58.58 a barrel. Brent crude oil, the international standard, won 73 cents to $ 66.58 per barrel.

COINS: The dollar rose to 110.18 Japanese yen from 110.13 yen on Friday. The euro won from $ 1,191 to $ 1,199.

Yuri Kageyama, The Associated Press