Supporters of Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Seyed Ali Khamenei show his picture during a rally to mark the 40th anniversary of the Islamic Revolution on Azadi Square in Tehran on February 11, 2019.

By JIM GOMEZ Associated Press

MANILA, Philippines (AP) – Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte ordered the military to prepare to use its planes and ships “at any time” to evacuate thousands of Filipino workers in Iraq and Iran should violence occur, which increases Asia’s fears for its citizens are reflected in the increasingly volatile Middle East.

Other Asian nations with large expatriate workers may face similar decisions as tensions between the United States and Iran have risen rapidly following the U.S. airstrike last week in which Iranian general Qassem Soleimani was killed in Baghdad increase.

The South Korean government ministries have spoken about strengthening the protection of nearly 1,900 South Koreans in Iraq and Iran. Indian Foreign Ministry spokesman Raveesh Kumar said India “is not yet planning to evacuate citizens from the volatile region.”

Duterte held an emergency meeting with his defense minister and senior military and police officers on Sunday to discuss the evacuation plans.

“President Duterte ordered the Armed Forces of the Philippines to be ready at any time to use military resources to repatriate Filipinos in the Middle East, particularly from Iran and Iraq,” said Senator Christopher Lawrence Go, a close ally of the Philippines Duterte who was at the meeting.

Duterte expressed concern on Monday that the Philippines may have to be massively evacuated if violence breaks out in Middle Eastern countries, such as Saudi Arabia, where a large number of Filipino workers work.

“I’m nervous. Iran seems to be looking for retribution that I think will come. It’s a matter of time … the cry for blood is there,” Duterte said in a speech. He urged Congress to hold a special session on the effects of a possible crisis in the Middle East and to provide aid.

Iran has vowed to retaliate and President Donald Trump warned that if the United States attacked, the U.S. forces would strike back at 52 Iranian targets. The Iraqi parliament has also called for the displacement of all American troops from Iraqi soil, which could revive the group of Islamic countries in Iraq and make the Middle East a much more dangerous and unstable place.

The tightening of emergency plans is the uncertainty in which hostilities could break out.

Lieutenant General Felimon Santos Jr. said the Philippine Armed Forces have identified possible evacuation routes not only in Iraq and Iran, but also in other hot spots such as Israel.

“There are such probabilities, and we are improving our plans to cover everything just in case something happens,” Santos told reporters in Manila.

Other countries face similar dilemmas. Asians make up 40 percent of the world’s migrants, and Middle Eastern countries are a common destination.

African migrants are also employed in the Middle East, although the possibility of their home countries arranging evacuations is uncertain.

The Arabian Gulf countries are home to more than 7 million Indian expatriates who drive the region’s economy and fill the cities with doctors, engineers, teachers, drivers, construction workers and other workers. There are more Indians than Emiratis in the United Arab Emirates (three to one).

The South Korean Ministry of Foreign Affairs said Monday that government officials had discussed preparations for an escalating Middle East crisis, but had no immediate plans for evacuations. The ministry said that about 1,600 South Koreans are in Iraq, mostly working in construction, while another 280 who live in Iran are Iranian businesspeople, students, or spouses.

In the past, China has evacuated its citizens from other countries in times of conflict, political tensions, or natural disasters. In 2015, the Navy transported almost 500 Chinese from war-torn Yemen. In 2014, 3,000 Vietnamese people were evacuated after the use of a Chinese oil rig in controversial waters triggered a wave of uprisings against China.

There are more than 7,000 Filipino workers and their dependents in Iraq and Iran, including many who work in U.S. and other foreign and commercial facilities in Baghdad, the Department of Defense said.

Iranian and Iraqi workers are a small part of the hundreds of thousands of Filipinos employed in Persian Gulf countries.

The Philippines is one of the world’s leading workers. Around a tenth of the more than 100 million people work mainly as domestic help, construction workers, seafarers and skilled workers.

Associated press authors Yanan Wang in Beijing, Emily Schmall in New Delhi and Kim Tong-hyung in Seoul, South Korea contributed to this report.