The word misogyny is used to describe some of the actors from Below Deck this season. Photo credit: Bravo

Ashton Pienaar from Below Deck is fed up with being classified as misogynistic. He is frustrated to have to remind people that he has no bad will towards women.

Below Deck fans know that Ashton’s behavior has caused outrage. There have been several instances this season in which viewers believed he was a misogynistic pig and called on him to do so.

Despite two excuses for his drunk behavior, fans still call him a misogynist. On the lower deck after the show, Ashton expressed how tired he is from the word you throw around. He’s beyond describing the men in the crew, especially him.

I don’t remember a season on #BelowDeck or #BelowDeckMed when the guys on deck pushed me back like this season. Ashton’s career should certainly end afterwards. #BelowDeckThailand pic.twitter.com/u2hZPJf7fi

– Buffalo Roses (@ BuffaloNavy89) January 21, 2020

“Misogynistic behavior is biased towards women. Listen, I’m so tired of throwing the misogynistic word around, especially when it gets in my way. I love women and love that women exist among us on this earth. I think the world is a better place because of that. The balance and interaction between men and women is a nice thing, ”Ashton said in an interview with chef Kevin Dobson.

The boatswain then spoke about the purpose of life being to find his soul mate and how to do it with the other species. Ashton’s speech was a bit out of tune, but his main concern was that he is not a fan of the word, he is hostile to women, and he wishes people would stop using it to describe him.

Ashton affirmed that he loves women and always tries to be respectful of them. Rhylee Gerber would definitely reject the latter, and many fans are on her side these days.

@AshtonPienaar throws the word respect around, does he know what it means? #BelowDeck pic.twitter.com/hSJwdC3pMV

– ꉓꃅꋪꀤꌗ꓄ꌩ ꒒ꌩꈤꈤ (@ cwilbz92) January 21, 2020

The current season of Below Deck brought the drama thanks to the foul behavior of all members of the Valor crew. However, there have been cases where certain people have crossed the border. Ashton Pienaar’s actions have now classified him as hostile to women and it will not be easy for him to shake it off.

There are only a few episodes left of the Bravo Reality TV show. The Valor crew is pretty divided at this point, men against women. Based on next week’s preview, it will get a lot worse.

Mondays at 9 / 8c are broadcast on Bravo below deck.