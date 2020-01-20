Ashley Young joins Inter from Manchester United

Ashley Young said he couldn’t wait to get started after completing his € 1.5m transfer from Manchester United to Inter Milan last night.

The 39-time England international has agreed to join the Italian club until June with the option of extending his contract for another season.

Young will meet his former United teammates Romelu Lukaku and Alexis Sanchez at the San Siro and will leave Old Trafford after playing 261 Red Devils games and scoring 19 goals.

“Ashley Young is officially an Inter player,” Inter confirmed on their official website.

“The 34-year-old English defender comes from Manchester United and has signed a contract until June 30, 2020 with the option to extend for another season.”

Young, who has been the first English player to play for Inter since Paul Ince in the 1990s, tweeted:

“Very excited to be at Inter and start this new challenge. I can’t wait to get started.

“Paul Ince is a legend. If I could follow in his footsteps, I would be very happy. My message to the fans is that the club is again successful. That’s why I’m here and I want to help the team to reach them.” his goals. ‘

Inter added: “As a passionate anti-racist activist, Young has taken the lead for Manchester United and has worn the captaincy over the past three seasons.

“But now he’s ready for a new adventure and on behalf of the entire Nerazzurri family, we’d like to wish our new signature all the best.”

The 34-year-old added on Instagram that he would remain a United fan: