Ashley Martson tells Jay Smith more about what her 90-day fiancé really was during her season. Credit: VH1

Ashley Martson and Jay Smith appeared in the sixth season of 90 Day Fiance. Her story was pretty wild and many TLC viewers wondered how much of it was real. Now she is dropping a hot tea about the truth and what was not so true.

90-day fiance fans probably remember the very short, yet very dramatic marriage of Ashley and Jay. He was caught cheating several times, but kept apologizing and promising to clarify the matter.

Ashley took Jay back and tried more than once to get her marriage to work, but at the end of the summer the couple finally separated.

What did Ashley Marton say about 90 Day Fiance?

Ashley’s 90-day confession from Fiance was recently commented on in an Instagram post. One of Ashley’s followers wrote:

“Would like to know the truth behind your story. Hopefully what was broadcast is not the whole truth. You know … they are … they are not. If he … he doesn’t. If so, why the hell get married? I think only two people know each other and the rest of us choose a side. “

Surprisingly, Ashley replied and when she did, she said something about her time on the show.

“Everything was fine except for my exit from Tell All,” Ashley said to her fans.

“That was about my children and the fact that they ran past my time out. It was Mother’s Day and I was angry when I shouted at the production and left. Therefore, if I had spoken to Jay, I would not have told all of you why I would have said “fu * k all you”. It wasn’t why I left. Cheating was true. Bathroom was true. Tinder was true. “

Will Ashley ever get over Jay?

In late 2019, Ashley Martson published a tearful photo, and when she said goodbye to the year, she admitted that she still misses Jay Smith.

Ashley didn’t try to get him back. On the contrary, she let go of him and hoped for a better year in 2020.

Despite all the dodgy things Jay was accused of and did during his marriage to Ashley, she made it clear that she still cares. But as for the two, she says that time has passed.