Ashley Graham designs oversized wedding dresses with Pronovias

Ashley Graham may be only a few days away from giving birth to her first child, but she is thinking of getting married.

The pregnant model, 32, announced a partnership with the Pronovias bridal brand on Tuesday, unveiling a slate of oversized wedding dresses of her own design.

“[Your wedding day is] beyond a size or a type of woman – it’s really just about them,” Graham told WWD about the collaboration. “That’s why I’m so excited that sizes from 0 to 34 are now available.”

Graham helped design a collection of 16 models, including a lace-sleeved dress, a strapless silhouette, and a tuxedo that was said to be a must-have for the model. Prices ranged from $ 1,000 to $ 3,500. She also said that she built shapewear into her clothes so curvy brides don’t have to worry about doubling up.

Ashley Graham with models in looks from her Pronovias collectionPronovias

Though she has been married to her husband Justin Ervin for nine years, Graham was thinking about her own problems with bride shopping when he imagined the collection.

She told WWD that she had planned her wedding in just two months and that she ultimately bought a size 10 dress off the shelf at a small Nebraska boutique because they had no option for her size 14-16 build. She said she had to put a panel on the back of the bustier to make it fit.

“I really didn’t get the option I really wanted because I didn’t have the time or luxury because of my size. And to be honest – because of my budget,” said Graham.

The activist not only disrupts the wedding industry, but also the swimsuit market. She had a solid appearance in designing swimsuits for a wide range of sizes with swimsuits for everyone and had recently posed for a sexy campaign for the brand, in which she shows her baby bump.

And as if that wasn’t enough, the model covered the January issue of Vogue – also with expectation.

Ashley Graham with models in looks from her Pronovias collectionPronovias.