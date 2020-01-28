Ashleigh Barty makes this tournament so much fun that everyone is intoxicated

Fanatic-free fandom: Hallelujah! A bunch of schoolchildren and their occasional innocent chants were easy to bear.

Ashleigh Barty on the way to victory over Petra Kvitova.Credit: Getty Images

If it’s not a flowering season yet, it’s a “Hey!” Day. Even veterans of the press box are taken.

The scene of this feel-good frenzy is this compact figure under the cap in this cheerful blue square, which seems to smile even today.

Despising yourself, always generous towards your opponents, always ready to repeat when your old double comrade and now commentator Casey Dellacqua is dragged back into your loop is necessary to play tennis. She is an athlete that everyone can do and takes to heart.

Loading

She will probably speak to you as a “buddy”. She travels everywhere with AFL, cricket, and golf gear, and her team improvises mini-games. Together they take the piss forever. She feels “a bit stupid” in relation to the image of herself on every surface, every pillar and every screen. Her mother is her mother, just like she is for her sisters, it’s as simple as that.

She did the team wash on Monday, which was probably why friend Gary Kissick was wearing red on Tuesday. When asked about it as if it meant some kind of superstition, she said, “You scratch, don’t you? It was on top of the stack. That’s all there is to it. He won’t rummage in his suitcase to find a shirt if it is there is a clean one at the top. “

Barty is so Australian, it is a miracle that she is not asked to separate press conferences in English.

It is so standard that it is easy to overlook the deceptive genius of how it makes everything look so normal. Because what she does is not normal at all. This time, exactly 12 months ago, Petra Kvitova shot her on the way to the final from the Australian Open. She had never beaten Kvitova at the time. She was number 15 in the world, but not with a ball, but with an asterisk.

She went to work. She won the French Open. She played three more times against Kvitova and beat her every time. It rose to number 1 and consolidated there. Yes, women’s tennis is a raffle at the moment, but somehow she always came up with the winning ticket.

Loading

Tennis is really a serious professional sport for many important and smart people who try to hit each other in the head. Each of them might have taken Barty apart; You can be sure that they will try. Craig Tyzzer does the picking for Barty, which she thinks is good because “I feel like he could easily take me apart, so I’m glad he’s on my team.”

Tyzzer didn’t exactly press the off-on button, but he and Barty reprogrammed. So they were back, she and Kvitova, 12 months later for the very first round. Again it looked like Kvitova could bomb Barty back to Queensland. But that wasn’t Barty. Their serve was stronger and more targeted. Her return has been investigated. Her basic strokes when she was allowed to play it were accurate and deep. It was a different game.

Although Kvitova’s racket was powered by nuclear power, nothing and no one was safe. Kvitova actually had a point to win the long and robust first set. But the moral decision came moments earlier when Barty was in a hopelessly maneuvered position, but with a series of punches, bumps, and disks won a point so lost that one could say that her triumph was posthumous. She said that was a point she would definitely see again.

Kvitova must have known that she would never get enough balls past Barty to win this match. Here was the Barty brain in excelsis.

The second sentence was half as long as the first. Barty said Kvitova was the “perfect competitor” for her. “I love testing myself against her,” she said. Kvitova probably wishes she would give another crash dummy a try, not that she would ever be rude or tactless enough to say so. It must have felt like everyone except her had fun at Melbourne Park on Tuesday. It was true.

Greg Baum is a senior sports columnist and associate editor at The Age.

Most seen in sports

Loading