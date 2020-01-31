Ashleigh Barty is here to stay on top, says Jelena Dokic

“I think she has the most fascinating and diverse game. I still think it will be incredibly difficult for anyone to beat.”

Four of Barty’s eight titles came last year, including the French Open crown, Miami and the lucrative WTA finale at the end of the season. Dokic is convinced that Barty will continue to take the trophies home. “Hopefully Grand Slams too,” said Dokic, who reached the Wimbledon semi-finals as a teenager.

Loading

Dokic’s words of praise came when the great Australian Mark Woodforde criticized Barty for admitting her niece Olivia to her media conference at the age of 11 weeks after her semi-final. 6 (8-6), 7-5.

Barty said on Thursday that she had a newborn in hand and gave her the perspective.

“Life is a beautiful thing. She brought a smile to my face as soon as I got out of the place. I had to hug her. It’s all good. It’s all good,” said the 23-year-old.

However, Woodforde argued that it was about bringing a baby to her media conference to “heal some of these wounds” after such a severe defeat occurred.

“She is a pretty young woman, we are talking about how all Australians hug Ash because she is so humble and down to earth, but yes, I felt that it was a way to distract some of the difficult questions,” Woodforde said Fox Sports News.

“As the world’s leading player, the press wants to know when you lose a game, why you lost a game and that you carry your soul.

“Ash talked about the tournament, she’s tired of seeing her face on the billboards and front pages.

“To explain what happened out there – I think letting her niece sit on her knee was a way to maybe just heal some of those wounds … very unusual, maybe she’ll learn it next time.

“That doesn’t mean not doing it, but it was a bit questionable.”

Loading

American tennis professional John McEnroe also said that Australia’s leading player needed to find a way to better energize the home crowd when Barty and Kenin got it out on center court when the air temperature reached nearly 40 degrees Celsius.

McEnroe encouraged Barty to be “a bit more outward” and use her home crowd to her advantage.

“I don’t think she did that,” McEnroe said to Channel Nine.

“I know it was hot, so people (fans) sink a little.

“Somehow it has to show a little bit more (emotion).

“It’s not that she’s not trying, obviously she is, but I think people are reacting to that energy.”

Barty’s close friend and former double partner Casey Dellacqua also focused on the positive after the Queenslander barely reached the first Australian in the women’s final since Wendy Turnbull in 1980.

“I’m not just saying this because I’m her friend, I’m really proud of her,” said Dellacqua.

“She came to Adelaide and started scratchy in this match against (Anastasia) Pavlyuchenkova, but then she won this tournament and was in the semi-finals at the Australian Open.”

The Australian Open women’s final will air on Saturday at 6:30 p.m. on nine.

Scott Spits is a sports reporter for The Age

Most seen in sports

Loading