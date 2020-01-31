Ash Gardner made the move to Australia in the Twenty20 Tri-Series opener against England

“She got me on the back of the neck. Fortunately, it wasn’t in my head, which would probably have extended my recovery. But I’m good to go.”

Gardner was under the watchful eye of the team’s medical personnel and passed the required tests.

“The first couple of days obviously didn’t make a whole bunch, just tried to cover up my headache,” she said.

“As soon as these symptoms subsided, I was able to concentrate on the cricket side again. Today (Friday) was the last test to prove that I could go back to bowling and do whatever everyone did.”

This was her sixth concussion that started in October because of the consequences of the headache for her and her enjoyment of the game.

Gardner has a key role in this tri-series, which also includes India, and in the subsequent T20 World Cup, in which Australia is defending champion and number 1.

India opened the series on Friday with a win over five gates. After defeating England 7-147 after 20 overs, an unbeaten 42 from Harmanpreet Kaur led India to victory with three balls.

Australia squad: Meg Lanning, Rachael Haynes, Erin Burns, Nicola Carey, Ashleigh Gardner, Alyssa Healy, Jess Jonassen, Delissa Kimmince, Sophie Molineux, Beth Mooney, Ellyse Perry, Megan Schutt, Annabel Sutherland, Tayla Vlaeminck, Georgia Wareham