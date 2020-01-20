Ash Barty wins the match in the first round against Lesia Tsurenko

“I was frustrated [in the first set] that I didn’t hit the ball on the court when I wanted to. I think I had big goals and I missed a lot that I didn’t feel comfortable with.” was not happy with. ‘

Barty said that she was down in the games early on before knowing that she shouldn’t panic and be philosophical about the state of the game. “I think you have to fight no matter what the score is. Whether you’re in the first set or down and almost getting stuck, I think it’s important to fight for every single point,” she said.

“Every point has the same value. I think it’s just important to increase every single point and do the best you can. Knowing that I’ve come back as an outsider in many games is good. I would prefer not. ” to be in this situation. ‘

Barty spoke of how she mentally freed herself as a player by acknowledging and accepting her vulnerabilities. She used this mental shift to boost her career and become number 1 in the world.

In the first Grand Slam match of the year, she would have felt extremely vulnerable in the middle of the court and on the set as the world’s top player.

The 23-year-old lost her opening game and caught up in the first set when Tsurenko played the more confident and confident game.

Barty broke twice, but the pressure from Tsurenko did not subside as she prevailed 7-5.

Tsurenko had won the only time the couple had played before, and despite her low 120 rating, she returned from an elbow injury and is a better player than her rating suggests.

Dropping the first set had a chastising effect on Barty, who collected and increased her game in the second set. She moved Tsurenko across the pitch, stepping up her game to prevent the casual mistakes that cost her the first set, and looked like a far better player.

“I was still in control in the first set, but I hurried to finish the points too quickly,” said Barty.

She made Tsurenko 6: 1 in the second set in just under half an hour and raged through the third set 6: 1.

Last year at this time she was the 15th in the world and an optimistic thought for a hometown hope.

Every step she took to improve her ranking was still in conflict with the strange notion of where she came from as a player who said goodbye to playing elite cricket.

Twelve months later, she’s number one in the world, a French Open winner, and everything she does goes against the idea of ​​how far she can go and not how far she has come.

After the first round, the idea of ​​how good she is and how far she can go can be measured from a completed first round that offered the maturity of a top player to absorb the losses from the first set and to recognize the quality of her opponent knows that she can trust her game.

