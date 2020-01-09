Ash Barty loses in amazement to Jennifer Brady

Loading...

But it was the kind of match that brought Barty more questions than answers at the beginning of the new year after a stunning 2019 campaign. She still has doubles in Brisbane before going to Adelaide to lead the WTA tournament before the Australian Open.

She said Brady showed up and turned off the light – and she was right. This is life as the top player in the game, with encouraged qualifiers who empty their tanks in search of a career-defining win. For Brady, this was her first over a top 10 player.

“It is disappointing, of course, not to get away with the result we have behind us, but Jen has played an exceptional game. The only break in the whole game shows how well we both served. And even my serves where I got there . ” Broken, I didn’t do much wrong, “said Barty.

“But yes, all in all, it is disappointing not to get the result. But after working through it, there isn’t really much that I’m stressed about.

“There is no longer an expectation from so many thousands of people who were out there today when I was playing anywhere in the world. I think it all comes from you (the media), to be honest.

“It doesn’t change the way I train. It doesn’t change the way my team and I prepare. It doesn’t change me as a person. I think you like the fact that you have something to write. ” and you have something to discuss “

Barty said that her delay in playing singles didn’t affect her preparations. With the ATP Cup taking over Pat Rafter Arena by Thursday, the women played outside and the organizers would never move their figurehead to a smaller location.

When she got out, Brady set the tone for the opening game. She was strong, confident, and played on the back of an improved serve that has now put her on the radar of elite women.

“Yes, I don’t know if it’s already full,” said Brady. “The last two times I played Ash last year got her the best out of me, I would say, pretty convincing. Two sets. Today was a bit different. I definitely did better today and was very happy.”

“I think it’s just being out there and knowing that I can win, play to win instead of just play to stay there. I think I only believe in myself, I have that Trust in the game and know that I am a player who is. ” can dictate. “

Barty said she would just go back to work. She’s in a place in her game where unscheduled defeats don’t shake her confidence on the way to Adelaide and then to Melbourne.

“Nothing really changes in my preparation for Adelaide. It’s nice that I get another opportunity. In sport, there is rarely an opportunity to get every week and so quickly. That’s one of the nice things about tennis.”

The Australian spent much of her defensive time in court, making 26 casual mistakes to exacerbate her suffering. Brady, on the other hand, was accurate and proactive and looked better for most of the competition.

