Ash Barty loses double, can concentrate on singles

Ashleigh Barty can only concentrate on her pursuit of the glory of the Australian Open. French archenemy Kristina Mladenovic ends her double attack in Melbourne Park.

Mladenovic teamed up with Timea Babos from Hungary on Saturday to beat Barty and German Julia Görges 7: 5: 6: 4 in the second round.

Barty and Görges took a 4-0 lead in the first set when Mladenovic returned to pursue Australia’s all-conquering world # 1.

Mladenovic prevailed against the French Open winner in last year’s Fed Cup final before helping France win another win with Caroline Garcia against Barty and Samantha Stosur in the decisive double in Perth.

However, their double exit could prove a blessing as Barty continues to strive to become Australia’s first open singles champion since Chris O’Neil in 1978.

Alison Riske faces an exciting fourth leg second leg on Sunday after the American eliminated Barty at Wimbledon last year.

“Of course it was a great memory for me. It was my first career quarter-final (Grand Slam) after I won it, ”said Riske.

“It was a very special game for me. I played my game, I wanted to force myself on her and it was good enough that day. “

Riske has climbed from 55th place to 19th place in the world since she amazed Barty’s 15-game winning streak in Europe with the French Open and her first promotion to 1st place.

“It will be a different experience. I play on their lawn at home. I expect the fans against me as they should be,” said the outsider.

“But yes, look, I have to ignore the crowd and try to be in my own mind, so I think that will be the focus.

“I’m excited, honest. It’s a rare experience that you play someone in a Grand Slam who is native to your home country.

“So I’m definitely looking forward to it and it’s going to be a fight.”

The winner will face Petra Kvitova, who came back against the Czech left-hander in the quarter-finals last year, or against the Greek Maria Sakkari on Tuesday.

aap