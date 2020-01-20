Ash Barty is startled, Sam Stosur pulls out in the opening round

Australian Ash Barty prevailed in the second round of the Australian Open, but only after losing to Ukraine’s Lesia Tsurenko.

The world’s number 1 lost the first set 7: 5 before defeating their 30-year-old opponent 6: 1 and 6: 1.

Barty was unimpressed by the slow start and told Channel Nine that all she had to do was optimize her game

“It’s all good,” she laughed.

“No, look, it’s amazing to be out here again. Obviously it’s a tight turn from Adelaide, but it’s really nice to take care of it a little better, and at the beginning of the second sentence, what I sharpened had to do. “

Barty said she was looking forward to coming out in front of her home fans at Australia’s biggest event.

This is probably the moment I was most looking forward to in the off-season. I couldn’t wait to walk around this beautiful place in front of so many people who love and support me so much.

“I think I was still in control in the first sentence. It was just a little execution. I was just in a bit of a hurry and tried to finish the points early.

“When I was able to improve my physical condition, I felt a lot more comfortable and I think I was able to take care of my service games a bit better and not stay behind in the set, which was important. ‘

On Monday night, Sam Stosur suffered five consecutive losses in the first round of the Australian Open after the veteran of American qualification Caty McNally fell victim.

In a repeat of last year’s shocker, Stosur had no answer to the talented 18-year-old, who gave in 6-1 to 6-4 at the first Grand Slam of the year and continued her painful run.

Five in a row: Sam Stosur after losing in the first round of the Australian Open on Monday.

McNally played at their first Australian Open in the world # 116 and looked fearless when she attacked Stosur’s big serve and also delivered a strong net game.

Former US Open champion Stosur, now 99th, was hampered by 39 casual mistakes that effectively nullified her 18th appearance at Melbourne Park.

Stosur had the chance in the second set to get back into the game.

But McNally had a serve before the 35-year-old started again to win.

Stosur’s loss continued to be a largely miserable opening day for the Australian contingent.

The wild Lizette Cabrera admitted that her American opponent Ann Li was braver than the most important after missing the golden opportunity for a first win at the Australian Open.

Wildcard Lizette Cabrera had some good moments but lost. Photo: AAP

The 22-year-old Australian played both sets against the US qualifier in the opening round, but lost 7-6 (7-4) 7-6 (12-10) each.

The 22-year-old showed a lot of courage in the second set and saved five match balls before Li celebrated the victory in her Grand Slam debut after a short delay in the rain.

“I was pretty disappointed with today’s game,” Cabrera told AAP.

I had a lot of options. Ann is a good friend, she played really well and was braver in the bigger moments. But I’m still happy with the way I competed and fought, even though it wasn’t my best tennis. ‘

Australians Andrew Harris and John-Patrick Smith also failed at the first hurdle.

Harris, the 25-year-old son of former Australian Open quarter-finalist Anne Minter, ended the game with a 6-3 6-1 6-3 against Italian Matteo Berrettini.

Harris was given a wildcard for the Open after running a best career campaign in 2019 that lowered his ranking from 400 to 162.

Smith was also hit in straight sets.

The 30-year-old wildcard playoff winner lost 6: 3, 7: 5, 6: 4 against Guido Pella from Argentina.

Smith has now lost all six of his major individual matches.

-with AAP