Ash Barty at the top of the world as Australian women fly the flag

THE SUPERSTARS

Djokovic's majors' career path for the decade was, for perspective, never equaled in men's play by Federer 15 in the 2000s, so the Serb is at the top of the list, with a very honorable mention for Nadal , who won 13, including eight in Paris. Djokovic not only won six Australian Open, five Wimbledon, three U.S. Open and one Frenchman, while playing in the first Davis Cup crown in Serbia, he became the first man since Rod Laver to hold all major titles at once.

Novak Djokovic has been a force throughout the decade.Credit: Getty

Williams raised the most important titles of any man or woman in the open age with his 12 in the decade, including a second career "Serena slam", bringing him on par with Margaret's 23 wins Short. She did it all at the time of the Australian Open in 2017, the year she gave birth to her first child and took time out of sport, and after being a finalist at her last four Grand Slam finals, she enters the level again of the 2020s with the Court.

In terms of dominance, it's also difficult to overtake Dylan Alcott, the Australian who won all of his men's wheelchair singles finals with the exception of one of his 10 at the Grand Slam and has won two gold medals at the Rio Paralympics.

THE ALSO-RANS

For the first time since the 19th century – before the existence of the Australian Open – the decade had no Australian male winners, no finalists or semi-finals.

Bernard Tomic started the 2010s as one of the brightest young stars in the game, but has faded. Credit: WILLIAM WEST

There were a lot of promises at Wimbledon in 2011 when teenager Bernard Tomic reached the quarterfinals and then in 2014 when Kyrgios, at 19, made the last eight games at Melbourne Park and next January, but they were false dawns. Kyrgios, who reached 13th in the world, has proven that he can beat anyone at his best – he is 2-0 against Djokovic and is 3-4 against Nadal, for example – but he has not yet really filled his talent. Tomic was also a top 20 player in the middle of the decade, but slipped through the rankings in a torch of controversy.

There were also no Davis Cup titles for Australia in a decade for the first time since World War II, although they reached the semi-finals in 2015 and 2017. .

THE BOLTS OF BLUE

John Millman's astounding upheaval over Federer in the fourth round of the US Open last year entered the Australian Boilovers' Hall of Fame directly during Grand Slam tournaments.

John Millman of Brisbane eliminates Roger Federer from the US Open.Credit:AP

There was a lot of unpredictability among female majors with 18 different winners for the decade, no more than the triumph of Latvian Jelena Ostapenko not sown at the French Open in 2017 and the teenage Bianca Andreescu who became the first Canadian Grand Slam winner this year. US Open.

Out of nowhere also came Monica Puig’s unrivaled victory in the women's singles at the Rio Olympics, becoming the first Puerto Rican gold medalist to win the history of the Games.

CRYSTAL BALL

The Davis Cup, after being transformed from its traditional format during this decade, will disappear at the end of the next one, dying of a sad death caused by the decrease in relevance and dissatisfaction of the players, as well as the wild popularity of the ATP Cup in Australia. . Kyrgios, after winning two ATP Cup titles with Alex de Minaur, will be named Australia's new captain to start the 2030s, after retiring at 34.

The same trio of players who occupied the top three positions in the men's rankings to close 2009 and 2019 will not be there in 2029, although they are so good that they could possibly be. Instead, de Minaur will be in the top 10 alongside seasoned Alex Zverev, Daniil Medvedev, Stefanos Tsitsipas and Denis Shapovalov.

Barty, meanwhile, will end the decade by needing a major player to match his idol, Evonne Goolagong, at seven, becoming, in the 2020s, the most successful player in Australia lately.

Chris Barrett is sports editor for the Sydney Morning Herald.

