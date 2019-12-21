As usual, penguins make their points against Edmonton Oilers

Loading...

Edmonton, Alberta – The penguins are going to lose a game against Edmonton in the regulation someday.

Really, there is no good reason to think that they will not.

After all, it has happened before.

Just not recent enough for most people to live today to remember.

Forensic statisticians analyzing the fossil record have concluded that their most recent 60-minute defeat by the Oilers took place approximately on January 10, 2006. (No, no B.C.)

The penguins are 15-0-4 against Edmonton since then, including a 5-2 victory at Rogers Place on Friday night. It is the longest streak to get at least one point from an opponent in franchise history and includes an 8-0-2 run at Edmonton, where his last defeat in regulation came on December 6, 2003.

Which was, in technical terms, quite some time ago.

The victory raised the penguins' record for the season to 21-10-4 and their all-time mark by getting goals from Chad Ruhwedel and Joseph Blandisi (provided that both are assisted by Zach Aston-Reese) in the same game at 1-0.

But as important as those two goals were, they gave the Penguins a 2-0 lead in less than 13 minutes in the opening period, the only one Kris Letang He scored probably won the game for them.

Although he was not the winner of the game.

It's not just that Letang's shot from near the left point 38 seconds in the third period gave the Penguins their third lead of two goals of the night; is that a short goal for the Oilers center Riley Sheahan With 22.4 seconds left in the second period, his teammates had renewed their vigor and legitimate reason to believe they could score one or two points in this game.

Letang's goal changed all that.

"That was huge," Aston-Reese said. "Every time you leave a goal like that, less than five minutes (before intermission), especially in a power game, it can easily take your breath away. But (give credit to our power game to recover like that."

That goal seemed to deflate the Oilers even more than Sheahan had to the Penguins.

"It felt like we had regained momentum" Mike Sullivan said.

Probably because they did. And this time, the penguins did not release him.

They spent their series of two games against the Oilers allowing Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl, the two best NHL scorers, a total of one point: Draisaitl's winning goal in Edmonton's 2-1 victory in overtime on November 2 at PPG Paints Arena.

Neutralizing them the way the Penguins did it attests to the ability of the coaches to design an effective game plan and the ability of the players to execute it.

"We did a very good job of taking time and space from their best players." Jared McCann said.

McDavid and Draisaitl do much of their damage in Edmonton's power game, which entered the game with a conversion rate of 30.4 percent.

But after receiving a couple of penalties in the first period, the Penguins stayed out of the box until Evgeni Malkin and goalkeeper Oilers Mike Smith received matching children at 6:36 p.m. from the third.

"The boys they have are obviously some of the best offensive players in the league," Sullivan said. "So the discipline to make sure we didn't take the unnecessary ones was critical."

So it was to find ways to overcome Smith, who managed 51 saves during the Oilers victory in overtime at PPG Paints Arena.

Beating it was a much less daunting challenge on Friday, as Smith stopped just 21 of 25 shots before Brandon Tanev He closed the marker hitting an empty net at 5:42 p.m. of the third.

McCann scored what turned out to be the winner of the game at 15:38 of the second period, when he took the disc from Oiler's defense Ethan bear at the right point at the end of the penguins, then he broke into Smith alone before throwing a punch behind him.

"It's been a while since I had a getaway," McCann said. "I knew I had a little time. I just tried a fake bomb and he bit."

To continue reading, log in to your account: