As usual? How Europe's royals combine work and duties paNOW | Prince Albert, Saskatchewan

The Dutch king Willem-Alexander has a full-time job as a monarch of his country, but he still finds time to fly with KLM passenger aircraft to drive enough hours in the cockpit to keep his pilot’s license.

Willem-Alexander’s wife, an Argentinian by birth, has many royal duties, but also acts as special attorney for the Secretary-General for inclusive financing for development, to promote microcredit and other initiatives around the world.

But even the tough Dutch royal family has caused turbulence over business transactions in the past. Willem-Alexander’s late grandfather, Prince Bernhard, resigned from official positions because of his alleged role in a bribery scandal involving aircraft manufacturer Lockheed. Former vice-president of Lockheed A. Carl Kotchian told a hearing from the US Senate in 1976 that Bernhard had received money in the early 1960s to promote the company’s sales in the Netherlands.

A Dutch government panel concluded that the prince had requested payments between $ 4 million and $ 6 million, but found no convincing evidence that he had actually received money, apart from $ 100,000 that Bernhard acknowledged and said he distributed it as “Christmas presents.”

BELGIUM

Prince Laurent, the brother of the Belgian king Philippe, has long been struggling with his royal role and obligations associated with his annual taxpayer-funded donation.

In an emotional letter from 2018, Laurent wrote that since his youth, “my existence has been at the service of my brother, my family, and the state. I could not work as I wanted or develop projects that could have given me some independence. “

The letter did not prevent the Belgian House of Representatives from submitting its annual donation of around 300,000 euros with 46,000 euros after appearing in a Chinese diplomatic post in military uniform without government permission.

NORWAY

Princess Martha Louise, the oldest of King Harald’s children and fourth in line with the throne, gave up the “royal highness” part of her title in 2002 when she married the Norwegian writer Ari Behn.

Martha abandoned the title and said she wanted the freedom to pursue private interests, including running a cultural and art company and on TV and in the theater.

After her divorce from her 14-year-old husband, she and her new American friend Durek Verrett organized seminars called “The Princess and the Shaman.”

However, after heavy criticism, she apologized and said she would drop her royal title in future efforts.

SWEDEN

When Christopher O’Neill, a British-American, married the Swedish princess Madeleine in 2013, he refused a royal title so that he could continue to work as a financier.

Madeleine – the youngest of the three children of King Carl XVI Gustaf and Queen Silvia and the fourth in line with the throne – performs royal duties and works with non-profit foundations.

He appears on important occasions alongside the royal family. The couple and their three children, all of whom have royal titles and are directly on the throne, have since moved to Florida.

SPAIN

Members of the royal family of Spain have many honorary duties, but only Princess Cristina and her now imprisoned husband were active in the private sector.

Cristina has worked for the Spanish Caixa bank foundation and the trust of Aga Khan. But husband Iñaki Urdangarín, the brother-in-law of King Felipe VI, was convicted and convicted in 2016 of using a non-profit institution that he led together to embezzle about 6 million euros in public funds.

A court found that Urdangarin and his business partner were abusing the privileged status of the duke in order to obtain public contracts for sporting events. In the midst of all this, Cristina and Urdangarín were removed as official royal family members. Cristina was acquitted of any criminal responsibility, but her writ of summons was a first for the then family of King Juan Carlos.

The probes seriously damaged the image of the king – once one of the most respected figures in Spain – and undermined Spaniards’ admiration for their royal family, especially as the investigation coincided with a serious economic crisis that broadened the gap between rich and poor.

UNITED KINGDOM

Closer to home for Harry and Meghan, British royals have tried in the past to pursue professional careers with varying degrees of success. Prince Edward, the youngest son of Queen Elizabeth II, launched a television production company called Ardent in 1993 that failed in 2011 after years of mediocre performance. Many of his films were about the royal family and its history.

His wife, Sophie, tried to keep her established PR business running after she married Edward in 1999, but two years later she was embarrassed by an undercover reporter posing as a rich sheik interested in doing business with her business . In response, she hinted that the potential client would get more publicity because of her royal status.

In recent years, Edward and Sophie have both focused on full-time royal duties rather than pursuing private business interests.

