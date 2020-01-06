Loading...

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – In a quiet, dead-end street of this large North Carolina city, two boys kicked a football while their father took care of the small, scraped knee of a third. “You are strong,” said Zia “Booyah” Ghafoori, boasting his youngest son.

An American flag gently fluttered from a pole attached to their modest two-story home, the epicenter of the new life of the Afghan family in America.

Ghafoori, 36, came to the United States with his pregnant wife and three small children in 2014 on a special immigrant visa. The visa is the reward of Ghafoori for his 14 years as an interpreter for the US Special Forces or, as Ghafoori calls them, “his brothers.” His nickname, Booyah, came from them.

While deserving of the admiration and respect of the American army, Ghafoori’s work made him a traitor in the eyes of some of his countrymen. He came to the United States to escape possible retaliation from the Taliban, the extremist Islamist group that has been steadily regaining power in the country since being driven out of the US after the September 11 attacks.

Hostility toward the United States has grown in neighboring Iran and Iraq in recent days after President Donald Trump ordered an air raid killing a prominent Iranian military leader in Baghdad.

Ghafoori was just a teenager when he applied as an interpreter for the prestigious Green Berets. He received a Purple Heart for wounds suffered during the Battle of Shok Valley, a six-hour firefight in 2008. Ghafoori has recently passed his citizenship test and will be among sworn Americans later this week.

Grateful for his luck, he decided last year to launch the Interpreting Freedom Foundation, a non-profit organization designed to help interpreters navigate the Special Immigrant Visa process and to settle in the United States.

Ghafoori spends most nights on the phone and answers calls from Afghans pending their visa approval. He also traveled to Washington DC on his own to meet lawmakers who might be able to help.

According to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, almost 13,000 special immigrant visas have been issued to Afghans since 2014.

Last February, the Consolidated Appropriations Act made 4,000 more available for fiscal year 2019, while another 4,000 became available through a bill of $ 738 billion that was passed last month. That is hopeful news for the 19,000 Afghans who are still waiting for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to decide their destiny.

One is “Ahmad,” who served as an interpreter for nearly ten years alongside US troops in Afghanistan. The Associated Press hides its real name for security reasons.

“I’m endangering my life and also the lives of my family to help the people of Afghanistan … as well as the US forces because they came from far away to help us,” Ahmad said in an interview from the capital of Afghanistan from Kabul.

Ahmad was hired in 2006 by the now retired Special Forces Maj. David Smyth, a decorated green beret who served four evictions in Afghanistan.

“(Ahmad) is one of the most loyal and courageous men I have ever met in my life,” Smyth wrote in a letter that the former interpreter had included in his application for a special visa in September. In the same month, a federal judge ruled that the Trump government had violated the law by not processing visa applications immediately.

“I have never accused an interpreter of the sound of weapons like (Ahmad) did with my team on several occasions,” Smyth wrote.

Ahmad received no response from the US government to his request. While he waits, life in Afghanistan may become more dangerous. Eighteen years after the Taliban collapse, the extremist movement controls more than half of the 36 million country and manages it, along with the Islamic State group, almost daily attacks.

While Trump’s call for a full US withdrawal from Afghanistan is getting louder and the Taliban are promising more attacks, Ghafoori and Smyth are worried about the time for former interpreters such as Ahmad.

“I don’t think it will take a long time for the Taliban to take over Afghanistan again,” says Smyth. “If that happens, these guys are all goals.”

Ghafoori and his growing family were sent to a homeless shelter in Virginia when they first arrived in the United States in 2014. When the former Green Beret captain who had hired him heard of his condition, he accepted them. In the end, Ghafoori secured a job in construction and bought his own house. But he never forgot his fellow interpreters in Afghanistan.

“I don’t want anyone else to be confronted with the problems that I faced or have faced,” he said.

Smyth says the United States owes a debt to the interpreters who risk their lives for American forces.

“They just want the chance to be Americans,” he said. “And they will be great Americans.”

Sarah Blake Morgan, The Associated Press