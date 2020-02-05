As the support ends, Windows 7 users go to the outputs

After they had pressed the snooze button for the past two years, Windows 7 users worldwide finally woke up in January to the reality that Microsoft was about to stop delivering security updates on their PCs. The result? A sharp peak in upgrades to Windows 10.

Usage statistics from the Digital Analytics Program (DAP) from the US government show that the traffic of PCs with Windows 7 decreased by around 4.2% in January, from 18.9% to 15.7%, while the corresponding figure for PCs increased almost as much with Windows 10, from 75.8% to 79.4%.

With an installed base of around 1.2 billion PCs worldwide, which translates into around 50 million Windows 7 PCs upgraded or replaced in the first month of 2020.

This is a striking increase compared to the average monthly decrease of 1.5% in the use of Windows 7 in the past five months.

Other frequently cited sources confirm the phenomenon.

Figures from Net Market Share, for example, showed that the use of Windows 7 decreased by 4.4% this month, while the traffic in Windows 10 increased by 4.6%.

Source: NetMarketShare

The corresponding figures from StatCounter Global Stats were less dramatic, but showed the same trend: the traffic of Windows 7 decreased and the use of Windows 10 each increased by slightly less than 2%.

Source: StatCounter Global Stats

(It is worth noting that Net Market Share acknowledged an error in its data that counted iPads with iPadOS 13 instead as MacOS devices from September to December 2019. The company says it has “largely corrected” the errors but could not fully identify and correct the data for that period. Such errors make it difficult to regard their data as authoritative.)

Also: The end of Windows 7 is the real end of the PC era

Microsoft’s decision to display pop-up alerts before the end of the support date to users still on Windows 7 has undoubtedly contributed to raising awareness among PC owners who are not following technology-focused news sources. It didn’t hurt that Microsoft continues to allow free Windows 10 PC upgrades, as confirmed by a steady stream of reader reports that keep coming into my inbox every day.

The open question now is when the peak in upgrades will level off. Even the most optimistic data suggests that around 200 million Windows 7 PCs are still connected to the Internet, and as the months pass, those unpaired devices will become increasingly vulnerable to new attacks.