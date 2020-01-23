China reported that the number of deaths from a new corona virus rose to 25 when it was rushing to stop the SARS-like disease, even when the World Health Organization stopped not calling the infection a global health emergency.

Travel restrictions and public gatherings have been introduced in Wuhan, the city in central China where the virus was first discovered, and in several nearby communities. Hong Kong and Beijing are canceling planned vacation activities, according to local authorities and state media.

The pressure to contain the virus is increasing. More than 650 cases have been confirmed. In fact, as of 7:30 p.m., Reuters and The Associated Press reported that the toll had risen far beyond to 830 cases, which were confirmed by the Chinese National Health Commission.

The urgency to curb the spread is compounded by the start of the new lunar year on Friday, when millions of Chinese are traveling around the world.

With the disease now reaching several other countries, including one in Seattle and one in Texas, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention are calling on the Food and Drug Administration to allow states to use their coronavirus diagnostic test for CDC spokesmen said Thursday after Reuters.

This news agency also said senators were invited to a secret corona virus briefing with senior US government officials on Friday. The briefing will include leadership from the Ministry of Health and Human Services, the CDC and the State Department.

Concern about the virus extends beyond health to its economic impact and warns that China’s fragile stabilization could be at risk. Growing fears of the outbreak have unsettled financial markets, and the Shanghai Composite Index had the worst end of a lunar year in its three-year history.

Public health experts brought together by the United Nations agency to assess the situation disagreed on whether to recommend a public health crisis of international interest and instead chose to continue monitoring the outbreak. WHO’s Director General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said he would convene the committee within 10 days, or shortly if the situation worsened.

“Make no mistake, this is an emergency in China, but it has not yet become a global health emergency,” said Tedros at a briefing in Geneva on Thursday. “There may be one more.”

The number of new cases in China has continued to increase, and cases across Asia have been found in patients with the infection, with cases reported in Singapore and Vietnam, and a second patient reported in Japan. While most cases have remained mild, about a quarter of those infected have developed a serious illness, the authorities said.

