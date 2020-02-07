As the challenges of the corona virus increase, the reputation of the WHO is being hijacked for fraud by data theft

While the coronavirus is spreading, an online dashboard provides live data about the epidemic

The live dashboard retrieves data from sources such as the World Health Organization to show all confirmed and suspected cases of coronavirus, along with recoveries and deaths.

The World Health Organization (WHO) is working to help control the new coronavirus strain, but must also address digital threats made under its own name, with scammers and cyber attacks using the organisation’s reputation to spread their own form of infection .

Assumed to have originated from Wuhan, China, the new coronavirus strain – also known as 2019-nCoV – was first reported in December 2019. Engaging the airway disorder causes mild, flu-like symptoms, but may become more severe in cases where immune system systems are affected, in the elderly or when there are already medical conditions.

The doctor who tried to alert other medical professionals of a possible outbreak, Li Wenliang, recently died while treating patients in Wuhan. In December, the Chinese law enforcement agency warned Li to “stop making false comments,” and now his death has sparked a wave of anger on Chinese social media networks.

Cases have been reported in China, the US, the UK, Japan, Germany, Singapore and Australia, among others.

At the time of writing, 31,000 cases of coronavirus have been reported, along with more than 600 deaths, most of them in China. More than 1,700 coronavirus patients have recovered.

The coronavirus has affected journeys, with journeys to China advised only in essential cases by the US and UK; attempts are being made to emigrate citizens from Wuhan, and there are concerns that the disease will affect businesses and the supply chain.

Events have also been affected, including GSMA’s Mobile World Congress Barcelona 2020. Major suppliers at the show, LG and Ericsson, have withdrawn based on their responsibility to keep employees and customers safe. MWC is still continuing.

Here you can access a dashboard with the latest real-time information about the outbreak.

The WHO is a United Nations agent that monitors and provides input for international health issues. This includes acting as an advisory body to governments, making recommendations and working on global response plans to outbreaks.

In recent weeks, the agency has not only worked with countries around the world to tackle the spread of the new corona virus, but also to communicate with people who are worried about getting the disease – a fear that is being fired online by incorrect information.

When the situation arose, fake news, hoaxes and scams also began to spread. Recommendations for the treatment of bleach, eating garlic and mouthwash, alleged links between the virus and meat soup, rumors that 2019-nCoV was developed in a secret Chinese laboratory as a bio-weapon – the list goes on.

In addition to online platforms, it is now up to the WHO to combat false information. A difficult prospect, especially when the name of the office is also used to spread panic.

Aleksandra Kuzmanovic, a social media officer at the WHO, is a member of the team that is fighting what the agency calls an ‘infodemic’.

In an interview with the New York Times, Kuzmanovic said that the WHO is working with suppliers such as Pinterest, Facebook, Twitter and Google to control the spread of incorrect information. Next week a meeting will take place where 20 technical giants, including Uber and Airbnb, will meet to discuss ways in which these companies can help the WHO.

Certain measures are already underway. For example, searching for coronavirus on Google, Facebook or Pinterest will display a prominent link to WHO sources. Facebook and Twitter have tackled publishers who choose to use concerns about the new corona virus to spread fake information, such as in the case of ZeroHedge, a website now banned from Twitter after a Chinese scientist was accused of handing it ‘create’ virus.

The advice is the same for the new corona virus and the flu – ensure good hygiene and wash your hands. However, erroneous information that dispels the general public’s concerns about the disease is spreading to promote nepcures, health products, and scams.

The WHO is engaged in phishing campaigns, as documented by Sophos cyber security researchers, in which the reliable name of the non-profit is used as a lure to spread malware.

In one campaign, emails are sent with the WHO logo and “security measures” for the virus. The spelling mistakes can be a freebie for some, but if others fall for the email, they must click on a link to a web form to collect email references. If a victim hands over this data, it is then sent to the legitimate WHO domain to arouse suspicion.

Mimecast investigators have spotted individual campaigns that also try to play against corona virus fears, urging potential victims to click on a link to a .PDF file with a “small measure that can save you”. IBM X-Force has also followed malicious emails pretending to be warning of coronavirus cases to spread the Trojan horse of Emotet.

Visit the WHO’s official website to stay up to date with the new corona virus. Fraudsters like a crisis or stressful time of the season when they conduct phishing campaigns and therefore you should always take emails pretending to come from legitimate organizations, banks and online services with a pinch of salt. If the email seems to be correct, this is probably the case.

