As the catcher market shrinks, the probability of starting Jacob Stallings increases

Loading...

Thanks to the elimination process, it seems more and more likely that the Pirates will open the season with Jacob Stallings and Luke Maile like their catchers.

Tuesday, Robinson Chirinos, the last big free agent catcher available this winter, has signed a one-year contract with the Rangers. The Pirates were connected to Chirinos at the MLB winter meetings in December, but were unable to pick up the veteran, although he signed a fairly modest deal.

By source, Chirinos will earn $ 5.75 million in 2020, while the Rangers’ 2021 option is worth $ 6.5 million with a $ 1 million buyout.

– Mark Feinsand (@Feinsand) January 8, 2020

With Chirinos unavailable, the free agent market is now thin. Yasmani Grandal, Jason Castro and Travis d’Arnaud have already found new homes. Russell Martin, 37, wants to continue playing, but may be more interested in signing a competitor to get a ring before the end of his career. Jonathon Lucroy is also available, but he is not the same player he was during his Brewers days. Lucroy has been a replacement level player for the past three years. At 33, he is unlikely to return to his previous form of star player.

To continue reading, log into your account: