As the basketball season draws to a close, the RPI ranking focuses on 6A 5A

With less than a month left in the high school’s regular basketball season, the parenthesis time for the state tournament is fast approaching.

With the RPI rankings now used to initiate state tournaments – not to mention that this is a year of realignment – this year’s playoffs will look and feel significantly different from those of previous years.

With two-thirds of the season already on the books for most teams, most teams’ current RPI rankings should not change too much before the state tournament.

The question is, how accurate are the rankings? Will the No. 1 seed really be the team to beat?

Perhaps the best answer to this question comes from examining the RPI fall sports ranking.

“When trying to predict the accuracy of the RPI basketball ranking in the state tournament, it’s best to analyze how the volleyball playoffs went.”

Of the 16 state championships in football, volleyball and women’s football, five were won by the No. 1 seed before the playoffs, while four were won by the No. 2 seed.

The only top seeded No. 6 seed to win a state championship was Orem in 5A football, which won the No. 12 seed title. It was a very unique situation given the talent d’Orem and his poor pre-season record faced with a difficult calendar.

Realistically, football will still be the most difficult sport to accurately seed a state tournament using RPI rankings due to the limited sample size. There is a much higher margin of error with teams that only play nine or ten regular season games.

Basketball teams play between 21 and 23 regular season games, comparable to 25 regular season volleyball teams.

Therefore, when trying to predict how far the RPI basketball ranking will go towards the state tournament, it is best to analyze the course of the volleyball qualifiers.

Closer examination reveals that these RPI rankings were fairly accurate in all classifications except 4A – the class with the greatest geographic distribution from St. George to Logan – but only to a certain extent.

In volleyball 6A, 5A, 3A, 2A and 1A, the last four consisted of teams all ranked in the top 6 of their respective rankings, including the five seeded No. 1. However, only one of these best heads series won the state championship, Panguitch winning the 1A title.

The other four champions were No 3 Pleasant Grove (6A), No 2 Mountain View (5A), No 4 Union (3A) and No 4 Enterprise (2A).

In 4A, the RPI ranking was far from the way the playoffs really went. The last four consisted of the No. 4, 6, 9 and 15 seeders, the No. 6 Green Canyon hoisting the championship trophy.

The question is whether the RPI seeds in 4A have been miscalculated, or is it the product of the upheavals that still occur in every state tournament?

Additional data on the upcoming basketball playoffs will certainly help with this analysis, but what volleyball has revealed is that the path to the bottom four is much, much easier for the top six seeders. Of the 24 volleyball semi-finalists, 22 were among the top six.

Top current RPI seeds

6A boys: Fremont

5A boys: Maple Mountain

4A boys: Sky View

3A boys: Manti

2A boys: Kanab

1A boys: Valley

6A girls: Skyridge

5A girls: Lehi

Girls 4A: Cedar City

Girls 3A: South Sevier

Girls 2A: North Summit

1A girls: Rich