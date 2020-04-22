As Snapchat usage increases during the pandemic, so do infrastructure costs

With people trapped at home during the COVID-19 pandemic, Snapchat increased daily usage in the first quarter, Snap said on Tuesday. As a result, its infrastructure costs have also increased, as the company continues to reduce infrastructure costs per user.

“We have worked hard to make our infrastructure extremely efficient,” said Snap CFO Derek Andersen. “We were able to keep the line on our cost per DAU.”

The company is not giving second-quarter prospects given the current economic uncertainty, but Andersen said Snap expects expenses to grow T2 year-on-year at rates similar to those seen in the first quarter. As in the first quarter, these costs are expected to be borne in part by the impact of a larger increase in infrastructure costs.

In the first quarter, Snapchat averaged 229 million daily active users (DAUs), up 5% quarter-on-quarter and 20% year-on-year. Additionally, the average time spent on Snapchat increased more than 20 percent in the last week of March compared to last week in January, and some larger markets like France and the United Kingdom increased more than 30 percent. .

“Our community has been incredibly dedicated to Snapchat during this period in all these areas,” said CEO Evan Spiegel.

Along with a larger stake, Snap saw strong revenue growth for the quarter. Sales increased 44 percent to $ 462 million.

At the same time, it reported a net loss of $ 306 million. (Non-GAAP net loss this quarter was $ 114 million.) One year earlier, Snap reported a net loss of $ 310 million, while in the fourth quarter of 2019, Snap’s net loss was $ 240.7 million.

Infrastructure costs for DAU reached 71 cents in the first quarter, down from 72 cents a year ago. On a non-GAAP basis, total infrastructure costs for the quarter totaled $ 163 million, up from $ 136 million a year ago.

“We continue to move forward in our goal of reducing underlying unit costs over time, including the costs of delivering a print, the cost of printing and other key drivers of infrastructure cost,” said Andersen.

While those benefits are incremental, Andersen cited Snap’s cloud-based infrastructure, which allows it to scale perfectly, as a reason for optimism in the company’s long-term prospects.

Snap cost projections for the second quarter mean that daily active users will reach approximately $ 239 million, a year-on-year increase of 18%.

While Snap expects its spending to grow in the third quarter, its executives also have optimism about their continued revenue growth. Spiegel said that Snap’s user base is particularly attractive to advertisers because “our audience is in a unique position to help businesses recover” from the current crisis.

“In the medium term, we help our partners plan the path to recovery, which we believe will be partly run by the younger generation,” he said. “As people gather in their homes, they increasingly turn to digital behaviors in all aspects of their lives, including communication, commerce, entertainment, fitness and learning. We believe this will accelerate digital transformation in many businesses and the high levels of activity we are seeing today will lead to a steady rise in the digital economy over the years, with the Snapchat generation being digital natives and adopting new technologies fast, which will help them keep driving that transformation. “