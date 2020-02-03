As prisoners claim abuse, massive lawmakers visit the Souza-Baranowski prison unannounced

A group of Massachusetts lawmakers paid a surprising visit to the state’s maximum security prison in the midst of allegations of prisoners being beaten and abused by officers in retaliation for last month’s attack on correction workers.

The five legislators spent a few hours at the Souza-Baranowski Correctional Center in the northern central mass. Sunday to talk about reports that correction officers are taking revenge on the prisoners after the January 10 attack that wounded three officers.

They met prison officials, prisoners, and Carol Mici, Correction Commissioner.

“The allegations are very serious and it was important for us to make our presence known,” said State Secretary Mike Connolly. “We as legislators are concerned and we want to see people treated humanely and appropriately.”

Connolly and state Sen. Jamie Eldridge, who was also on Souza Sunday, said most of the allegations related to officers with so-called “tactical teams” who had been taken to jail in response to the violent incident last month. These teams consist of correction officers from all over the state.

WBUR spoke with a man who has been locked up in Souza for about a year and a half. His name is not used for security reasons. In the first week after the violence, the prisoner said that men were locked up in their cells almost constantly. About 11 days after the violence broke out last month, he said tactical equipment officers ordered dozens of men to take off most of their clothing, take the prisoners to cells in another part of the prison and take their personal belongings away.

“They have literally taken off all our clothes, stripped us into our underwear and chained and handcuffed and beaten up,” he told WBUR. “Officers were just starting to charge me, hit, hit me, call me the N word. And I went to the outside hospital,” he said. “I have stitches on my face. I have a black eye, a broken lip and my hands are still shaking.”

The Prisoners Legal Services group from Massachusetts said about 40 men were detained with similar complaints. The group also heard from lawyers who said access to their clients had been limited since January 10 – although they were recently allowed to receive limited contacts without contact.

“Targeting the prison as a whole through collective punishment is not just an ineffective strategy to shape behavior, it is criminal,” said defense lawyer Lisa Newman-Polk, who represents 14 men imprisoned in Souza and who worked there as a mental health doctor. “This requires full investigation by an external party.”

A group of lawyers filed a lawsuit against the Department of Correction (DOC) at the end of Friday and claimed that the constitutional rights of prisoners are being violated because they cannot adequately obtain legal advice. The lawsuit requires a provisional arrangement and claims that the DOC denies prisoners access to their lawyers and legal material. The lawsuit also claimed that prisoners have been abused since the violence last month. It was filed by the State Agency for Defenders and the Massachusetts Association of Criminal Defense Lawyers.

“What we are asking in the court case is that (prisoners) can get their papers back, that they can have telephone conversations with lawyers and that they can have contact visits with their lawyers, so that we can have meaningful discussions,” said lawyer Rebecca Jacobstein, the Commission for Public Counsel Services.

On Sunday, lawyer Kathryn Karczewska-Ohren went to Souza, located in Lancaster, to visit her client, Robert Silva-Prentice. He is one of the three prisoners mentioned in the trial. She works on the attraction of his conviction, which she believes is on hold because it was difficult to communicate with her client – even during contactless contact.

“Normally you are in a room and they understand what they are doing and they do it voluntarily,” said Karczewska-Ohren. “He’s in semi-darkness, it’s hard to hear. It’s very disturbed communication.”

She said that Silva-Prentice told her that several officers entered his cell, beat him, and instructed him and shouted, “You are not walking this place, we are.” “

The trade union for correction staff said the reports of abuse are false. Kevin Flanagan, along with the Massachusetts Correction Officers Federated Union, said tactical officers are going through Souza and helping to reassess the operational needs of the prison after the violence. He said the prisoners are now being searched for security reasons. Flanagan contested the allegations of imprisonment of prisoners and added that he hopes that lawmakers who visited Sunday had heard of both prisoners and officers.

“These prisoners make accusations because they frankly do not want to comply with the rules in prison. They could not comply with the rules outside of society. Now they are in a prison where, yes, their liberties were taken away because they committed a crime “Flanagan said. “I have heard the rumors, the allegations and it is nonsense. I also know that prisoners have thrown body fluids, droppings at officers. These are bad guys. There is a reason why they are in Souza-Baranowski.”

Flanagan said there are problems in prison because about 70 additional correction staff are needed to be fully staffed.

The Ministry of Correction issued a statement on Sunday saying that things in Souza will return to normal. The DOC statement said, “Although some privileges are limited and some prisoners have been relocated while staff searched for the maximum security facility for weapons and other contraband, this process was necessary to prevent further violence.”

Loved ones of those imprisoned in Souza are scheduled to hold a press conference on Monday at the State House to talk about what they’ve heard about what’s going on in prison. The prisoner in Souza who spoke to WBUR said he realizes that he is risking more punishment by talking to the media, but that he wants people to understand.

“If we cannot be heard and our story cannot be told, then there is only one story there is, and it is a false story that we all wanted to be, we are animals and we have nothing. It is hopeless, said the man. “It’s the environment. Punishment with more punishment brings nothing more than violence.”

Senator Eldridge said more lawmakers are expected to visit additional prisons this week.