As of Friday, southeastern Wyoming may see a `` heavy build-up of snow & # 39; & # 39;

(National Meteorological Service in Cheyenne)

CASPER, Wyo. – Southeast Wyoming and western Nebraska may see "moderate to heavy snowfall from very late Friday to Sunday morning".

Between 5 and 8 inches of snow could fall during the winter storm.

"What we don't know is exactly where the heaviest snow will fall," added the National Weather Service in Cheyenne on Thursday, December 26. "It's because the storm system is moving fast but continues across the Pacific Ocean."

"As it gets closer, confidence in a solution will increase. For now, the best chance for heavy snow will be through the handle of Nebraska. But all of southeastern Wyoming should be careful, as small changes can make big differences in the amount of snow. "

Cheyenne's NWS says they will provide updates on their forecasts here as the storm approaches.

