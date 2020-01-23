As new coronavirus (CoV) spreads worldwide, China locks 11 million people in Wuhan city Ground Zero

HONG KONG – The city of 11 million people where the deadly coronavirus outbreak in China is now in total quarantine, a massive lockdown that marks a radical change from the previous reaction of the Chinese government, which aimed to limit what the public could learn about the spread of the disease.

But this decision comes after the virus has spread widely, including at least one case in the United States, and it is still far from clear that Beijing is revealing all it knows about the disease and its transmission.

Wuhan, a large city in central China and a transportation hub, is now cut off from the rest of the country. Flights out of town were canceled, as were outbound trains. Public transportation in Wuhan has been closed. Before the foreclosure took effect, many people rushed to stations and bus stations to buy tickets to get them out of town. Now, soldiers of the People’s Liberation Army even prevent them from entering these buildings. Police vans are parked in front of the toll booths on the highways leading out of town, driving back anyone who tries to get out.

The Wuhan government requires everyone who stays within the city limits to wear face masks while in public places. Pharmacies limit sales, allowing customers to purchase only one mask at a time. Hospitals refuse people requesting health tests due to the lack of qualified personnel to manage the volume. At least 14 medical workers who cared for the sick themselves fell ill. A recovering doctor believes he became infected after the virus was transmitted to the eye.

“The front page of People’s Daily, the official newspaper of the ruling Chinese Communist Party, made no mention of the virus.”

The new coronavirus, or CoV, was detected for the first time in Wuhan in mid-December. It causes symptoms of pneumonia and can be fatal, especially for children and the elderly. Scientists believe that the virus can originate from bats or snakes before making the jump to land in human hosts, and that it can be transmitted from person to person. (Snakes, which hunt bats, are eaten as food in parts of China, and were sold in the market where the first batch of patients worked.)

CoV, like its cousins ​​SARS and MERS, has an incubation period of up to two weeks, which means that any infected person may not show symptoms until almost half a month later – until by that time, the infection may have traveled the world.

Chinese authorities on Wednesday marked the official death toll at 17, almost doubling the nine announced a few hours earlier. The 17 dead occurred in Hubei, the province where Wuhan is the capital. In mainland China, 571 cases of infection have been confirmed, including 11 in Hong Kong, Macao, Taiwan, Thailand, Japan, South Korea and the United States. The Chinese government has acknowledged that infections are present in 25 of its provinces and municipalities – in other words, the coronavirus has spread across the country.

Experts’ estimates tell a more dramatic story. Scientists at the MRC Center for Global Infectious Disease Analysis at Imperial College London believe that at least 4,000 people are sick with coronavirus. Wuhan doctors, who spoke to Chinese media Caixin, believe the number is even higher, perhaps as high as 6,000.

There are still concerns that the Chinese government will suppress information about the scale of the epidemic.

The front page of the People’s Daily, the official newspaper of the ruling Chinese Communist Party, made no mention of the virus, the number of infections, the death toll or the situation in Wuhan on Thursday morning. Instead, the headlines referred to various recent activities by President Xi Jinping in other areas while paying tribute to his “leadership.”

Some social media posts on the epidemic have been removed from various platforms. More tellingly, Zhong Nanshan, who heads a team of high-level health professionals at the National Health Commission of China, no longer speaks to the media. (During the 2002-2003 SARS epidemic, Zhong was the head of the Guangdong Institute for Respiratory Disease Research. He is one of the country’s best respiratory health experts.)

There may already be a scapegoat in the making. Wuhan mayor Zhou Xianwang was featured on public television, where he tried to explain the slow reaction of his government to the coronavirus epidemic. The Chinese public’s anger is temporarily concentrated on Zhou, and there are open and public calls for his resignation, while many have also expressed sympathy for the people of Wuhan, where the quarantine may last two months.

“The World Health Organization could declare a ‘public health emergency of international concern’, a decision which its secretary-general has declared to be taken ‘extremely seriously’.”

Currently, there is a confirmed infection in the United States – an American citizen who returned to the country after a trip to central China. He was diagnosed in Seattle and was admitted to a hospital in Everett, Washington, where doctors use robots to treat him. Officials from the Centers for Disease Control have said that the coronavirus from Wuhan poses a low risk to the American public. However, a vaccine can take months to develop – scientists in the United States and China are working on it – and it can take over a year to be made available to the public.

Airports around the world are strengthening health checks for incoming passengers, although the relatively long incubation period means that these measures cannot prevent the spread of the virus.

On Wednesday evening, in a brief press release that had been delayed for several hours, the Secretary General of the World Health Organization, Tedros Adhanom, described the situation as “progressive and complex”. more information. WHO could declare a “public health emergency of international concern” on Thursday, a decision the secretary-general said took “extremely seriously”.

.