As Lake Michigan Rises, Homes Are Threatened by Strong Winds and Waves

Loading...

CLOSE

CITY OF BELGIUM – Robin Shellow remembers cross-country skiing on the snowy beach outside his house in Harrington Beach State Park less than half a mile away.

Fremont Piercefield fondly remembers the large beach in front of the house where his wife was born in 1928.

There was so much beach, Bob Wester, born in 1935, drove his car on it in the 1950s and after his retirement in 1997, he operated a large farm tractor to clean the beach as part-time work.

Cedar Beach Lane in the community of Ozaukee County in Belgium is a quiet street of well maintained beachfront homes. Thursday was not calm.

As waves of mocha-colored water crashed onto the shore, it sounded like Cedar Beach Lane was located next to an airport.

The National Weather Service issued a gale warning Thursday because winds of up to 35 mph and gusts of 45 mph created 8 to 13 foot waves on Lake Michigan. With a winter storm that hit the region on Friday and Saturday, the meteorological service issued a lakeside flood watch for Saturday when the waves are expected to swell to 10 to 13 feet.

On Thursday, Robin Shellow watches the waves of Lake Michigan crash over rocks in the backyard of his house in Belgium. (Photo: Milwaukee Journal Sentinel)

Wisconsin had its wettest year in 2019, according to 125-year-old National Weather Service statistics. Last year, more than 41 inches of equivalent liquid precipitation – rain and slush – accumulated across the state. The previous year was the third wettest on record.

In fact, six of the 11 wettest years have been in the past decade. No wonder Lake Michigan’s water levels equaled the record level last July, when it was more than 2½ feet above the long-term average for the month.

All this water has engulfed the beaches of Lake Michigan.

Buy a picture

Gale force winds created heavy swells on Lake Michigan on Thursday, where the beach at Harrington Beach State Park has virtually disappeared. (Photo: Meg Jones, Milwaukee Journal Sentinel)

Harrington Beach State Park could simply be renamed Harrington State Park since the beach has practically disappeared. On Thursday, a metal staircase that normally leads to the beach next to North Lakeview Trail rather fell into the water, and the path to the stairs had mostly melted away from erosion.

When Shellow moved here in 2003, “I had 200 feet of beach.”

How much does she have now?

“None,” she said, watching the white waves rolling towards her house while holding the collar of her standard Cocoa poodle.

Buy a picture

On Thursday, Robin Shellow watches the waves of Lake Michigan crash over rocks in the backyard of his house in Belgium. (Photo: Mike De Sisti / Milwaukee Journal Sentinel)

The big rap rap stones laid years ago wear out. A 1000 pound wind sculpture fell last summer and is in pieces underwater in front of his house.

“Everyone is talking about the effect of climate change on the oceans, but nobody is talking about the effect of climate change on the Great Lakes,” said Shellow, a criminal defense and civil rights lawyer in Milwaukee.

Shellow contacted dyke contractors, but it is impossible to bring equipment to build a water barrier because the water is so deep.

A few houses from Shellow, Piercefield dates back to the late 1980s, when the lake level was also high, but not as high.

“The waves would wash and we would have gravel on the lawn” of Lake Michigan, said Piercefield.

Rip rap was installed in the late 1980s when everyone on Cedar Beach Lane shored up their homes, Piercefield said. So far, its rip rap holds up, but its neighbors next door are on a waiting list for the installation of larger rocks and boulders to serve as a buffer for relentless water.

Buy a picture

On Thursday, waves from Lake Michigan hit rocks in a neighbor’s yard near Robin Shellow’s house in Belgium. (Photo: Mike De Sisti / Milwaukee Journal Sentinel)

“We always thought it was cyclical,” said Piercefield’s daughter Paige Falconer, who was from Arkansas. “The beach goes out and the beach comes in.”

But no one knows if it’s Lake Michigan’s peak water levels, whether it will recede anytime soon or rise even higher. Or if it’s a new normal.

Wester grew up in Belgium and spent several days enjoying the beaches of Lake Michigan. He saw the lake go up and down, go up and down again.

On Thursday afternoon, Wester looked in amazement at large rippling waves that would excite the impulses of surfers who crashed against each other, splashing water on the sidewalk, front windows and patios.

He had come by car to check on his son’s house on a street farther from Cedar Beach Lane.

“In a few years, my son’s place will probably be on Lake Michigan,” joked Wester.

Our subscribers make this reporting possible. Please consider supporting local journalism by subscribing to the Sentinel Journal at jsonline.com/deal.



Read or share this story: https://www.jsonline.com/story/news/2020/01/09/lakefront-homes-threatened-along-lake-michigan-record-high-water-levels-and-strong- winds / 4425372002 /