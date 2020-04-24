100-year-old Joe Markarian waves as a parade of well-wishers in the cars driving on Galen Street. (Robin Lubbock / WBUR)

Joe Markarian was born a century ago – on April 24, 1920.

His family, friends and members of the fire department and police turned up at his home in Watertown for a surprise birthday party – all keeping a safe social distance from outside.

“It started with one person and turned into something fabulous,” said Judith Taylor, one of Markarian’s daughters, who organizes the holiday. “We needed something special.”

Zachary Hickman, a Watertown resident, heard about the party and came marching down the street, playing his saxophone.

Sousaphone player Zachary Hickman appears on Joe Markarian’s birthday on Galen Street. (Robin Lubbock / WBUR)

It was quite a party for Joe Markarian, but as it rained steadily, it was also a day of great sadness.

He graduated from Watertown High in 1938, serving on the Pacific Bitcoin during World War II as an X-ray technician.

“Before we took the injured in the field, I had them x-rayed and the doctors would take care of that,” Markarian said.

After the war, in 1946, he married Florence Almasarian.

He attended the New England Conservatory, where he learned to play every instrument of the orchestra and became the first music director in the Hopington School District.

“I had to teach each of the kids different tools and it took me about three years to make a decent lane for the football field,” he said.

For 30 years, Joe Markarian volunteered at the nearby school for the blind in Perkins, creating custom-made furniture for residents. He received the Myra Kraft Volunteer of the Year Award for his work.

“The New England Patriots awarded me as the Outstanding Volunteer of the Year. They gave me $ 25,000 and I had to transfer the money to Perkins, of course, but I won that award,” he said.

Car drives down Galen Street with the wish of 100-year veteran Joe Markarian “Happy 100 !!” (Robin Lubbock / WBUR)

The couple had three children.

Ardis Markarian, Joe’s daughter, who lives in Provincetown, explained that in the wake of her father’s birthday party, the family was dealing with the tragic loss of their mother.

“We found out she had the virus about two weeks ago,” Ardis Markarian said.

For the past several years, Florence Markarian has lived in an Armenian nursing home in the Jamaica Plain. She had dementia and died of COVID-19 just a week before Joe Markarian’s birthday.

“She was a very hardworking, very dedicated Armenian,” Ardis Markarian said. “She was involved in all church activities. She is a very sweet woman – very beautiful. Everyone loved her.”

“It was an unusual woman,” Joe Markarian said.

Joe and Florence Markarian were married for 73 years.

“We were very happy together,” Markarian said. “Without her – without what she did for me – I would never have succeeded in other ways.”

The members of the Watertown High School band joined the player on the saxophone to celebrate the lives of Joe and Florence Markarian.