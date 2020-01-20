As Cam Atkinson returns for Blue Jackets, Sonny Milano - Sports - The Columbus Dispatch will sit

Coach John Tortorella said he partially made the decision about Milan because he wanted to keep the lines of Eric Robinson, Riley Nash and Jakob Lilja intact.

This time it’s not about resetting a frustrating season.

When Cam Atkinson returns to the Carolina Hurricanes Blue Jackets line-up at the Nationwide Arena on Thursday evening, he has to continue where he left off before a sprain.

“I played pretty well before I got injured,” said Atkinson, who scored five goals in eight games before twisting his ankle in the Jackets’ 3-2 win on December 19 against the Los Angeles Kings in Columbus would have.

“It was unfortunate that I had this accident, but I feel good. I felt good before I got hurt.”

However, the injury has not yet healed completely and may not be in the off-season, if at all. This is often the case with sprains that tend to linger long after the first appearance and cause problems. Atkinson has dealt with the same injury to his other ankle last season and knows what problems he is facing.

In fact, he already looked at one last week during Jackets’ 4-game trip to the west coast. The hope was to return to Los Angeles at the start of the trip, but Atkinson missed all four games after “improving” the injury in training the day before a rematch against the Kings at Staples Center.

Now, after a few hard exercises this week with no setbacks, he’s ready to go.

“There are definitely improvements,” said Atkinson. “It’s one of those things that I think is good enough to go. Unfortunately, it’s one of those injuries that will continue throughout the season, but I’ve made pretty good progress in the past few days, so hopefully ( we will) let it go. “

Atkinson’s return will challenge Sonny Milano as a healthy scratch from the lineup. Coach John Tortorella said it’s more about keeping his current fourth line intact.

Eric Robinson, Riley Nash and Jakob Lilja have recently made it possible for Tortorella to roll all four lines more comfortably. This has offset the ice ages under his active strikers and given the games a more rhythmic feel.

“I really like the identity of this line,” said Tortorella. I think Sonny has fought the last few games, but not to take him out of the lineup. I like some things that have gone on with other lines and especially with this line where I think I have to take Sonny with me for today’s game. ‘

According to Line Rushes during the morning skate, Atkinson should skate in the second row on the right wing with center Pierre-Luc Dubois and rookie left winger Emil Bemstrom. The rest of the lineup remains the same, except for an unexpected health problem between skate and game.

This means that Elvis Merzlikins will start for the ninth time in a row. He wants to continue to replace the injured starter Joonas Korpisalo (meniscus tear). Merzlikins scored a 6: 2: 0 in their last eight games with 1.64 goals compared to the average and a percentage saving of 0.950.

He has not allowed a goal since Brent Burns of San Jose struck 2:09 a week in the SAP Center a week ago in the third period of Jackets’ 1-3 loss. That was 137 minutes and 51 seconds.

The hurricanes who had no morning skate hold the first wild card in the Eastern Conference. They were knocked out 2-0 in Washington’s capitals on Monday to end a three-game winning streak and lead the Blue Jackets by two points in the Metropolitan Division by one game less.

Carolina recently fought Atkinson, who has six points (four goals, two assists) in his last six games against the Hurricanes. That includes a hat-trick last season and an extension winner on October 24th in Columbus.

“Cam had problems this year, but before he was injured, it was probably one of the best hockey games he played,” said Tortorella. “So I hope he can start right there.”

