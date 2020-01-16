Bernie Sanders is on the rise with the Iowa Caucus in less than three weeks and the New Hampshire Primary a week later. He collects more money than any of his democratic competitors and is at or near the top in recent polls.

“I just feel like he’s the one who can beat Trump by a big margin,” said Diane St. Germain of Bedford, New Hampshire, who supported Sanders in 2016 and has knocked on his door for the past three months.

“He has the movement behind him, he has the energy behind him and he is the one who mobilizes voters who are disgusted with the system because he is so honest and because he works for the people,” she said on Saturday morning while he volunteers at a Sanders branch in Manchester.

But like many Sanders supporters, St. Germain said the Vermont senator had been overlooked too often – rejected by the media and the Democratic Party’s establishment.

“There has been practically a power failure on the main cable transmitters in the past few months,” she said. “Only recently have they realized that he’s the strongest candidate Trump can beat, and they’re reluctant to do so.”

Sanders greets the audience after speaking on January 11, 2020 at St. Ambrose University in Davenport, Iowa, for a campaign stop. (Andrew Harnik / AP)

St. Germain’s complaint is shared by many Sanders supporters in New Hampshire. It was born in 2016 when major TV channels often ignored Sanders’ events and enjoyed Donald Trump’s loud rallies. But this year is different. According to analyzes by Politico and FiveThirtyEight, Sanders receives plenty of coverage.

But his followers still have one weakness: They say that many in the press are biased against Sanders because they see him as a candidate who is too far to the left and cannot win. And his followers could have a point.

“The reason why the media may not take him as seriously as they should is because they believe there is an upper limit for Bernie Sanders,” said Adrienne Elrod, a political strategist involved in Hilary Clinton’s presidential campaign participated in a political WBUR forum in November.

Elrod said Sanders’ support has decreased and increased “from 19% to 22%” thanks to a loyal following, but many in the press believe that it will not get any higher.

And yet, Sanders has only gained momentum since resuming its campaign after a heart attack in October. It raised $ 34.5 million in the last quarter of last year – far more than its democratic rivals – while polls show it is near or at the top in Iowa and New Hampshire. Sanders says the money and surveys show the power of growing grassroots support.

“They think the more we say it – that it has an upper limit – that it will become a reality, but we continue, quarter by quarter, to prove otherwise.”

Nina Turner, national co-chair for the Bernie Sanders campaign

“I am proud to announce that as of this date we have received more contributions from more Americans than any other candidate,” he said at a rally in Keene, New Hampshire last fall. “Not just in this campaign, but in the history of American politics at this point.”

Nina Turner, a national co-chair of Sanders’ presidential campaign, challenges skeptics who say his support has waned.

“They think the more we say it – that it has an upper limit – that it becomes a reality, but we continue quarter to quarter to prove the opposite,” she said.

Turner was in New Hampshire last weekend to mobilize Sanders volunteers – and to dismiss the idea that he can’t win.

“I have the receipts (to prove) that,” she said. “Five million donations for the Senator’s campaign. We raised Mr. Buttigieg, who went into the wine cave. We all raised. So the movement is growing as much as they can.”

In 2016, many observers claimed that another presidential candidate who questioned political orthodoxy had an upper limit. That was Donald Trump. Turner said the idea that Sanders could not win came from Establishment Democrats and from a skeptical political press threatened by Sanders’ possible victory.

But Barney Frank, the former Massachusetts congressman, disagrees, saying Sander’s supporters are simply intolerant of conflicting views.

“You have a kind of one-sided view,” said Frank. “You have the right to be very critical of other people’s political views, but when people reciprocate by being critical of their political views, it’s kind of unfair and it’s almost a conspiracy against him.”

Frank, who has not yet supported a Democratic presidential candidate, said he would work hard for Sanders if he won the nomination. But Frank argues that many Americans would support the Vermont Senator on a number of issues – such as a higher minimum wage and higher taxes for the rich – but less support for large programs like Medicare For All, which would require massive expansion the federal government.

“We have this problem right now, where the government is unpopular while the individual components are popular,” he said. “And so people don’t agree as much with (Sanders) as he says. I don’t think the majority of Americans prefer socialism to capitalism.”

But Carlos Cardona, the leader of the Laconia, New Hampshire Democratic Party, who sits in Republican Belknap County, pushes back Frank’s argument. Cardona supports Sanders and said an advanced agenda could win in rural areas like his, which is vital to democratic hopes of retaking the White House.

“In 2016 we opted for gradual, slow and steady – and we lost,” said Cardona. “Well, I say we’re giving the progressive agenda a chance.”

And yet Cardona said he understood why Sanders was making the Establishment Democrats nervous.

“Change is difficult,” he said.