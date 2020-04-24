Arumas, Pacquiao feared that boxing without big fans would be a big time

Hall of Fame sponsor Bob Arum and his former wallet cow Manny Pacquiao share the idea that big-time boxing is meant to be enjoyed by many fans rather than kept in empty arenas.

Arum and Pacquiao enjoy the glitter, splendor and uninterrupted sound of cash registers in the World Cup fights they want to wait until their sport recovers from the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic before being able to use its star again in the battles of the Great Battle. .

The next day, Arum said that now that the world is healing from COVID-19, and mass gatherings of any people remain taboo, smaller boxing campaigns will be held, minus the fans visited.

But he says major competitions such as the third fight by Tyson Fury, promoted by Arum, and Deontay Wilder will have to wait for health officials to turn off the green light before boxing loyalists can see such circular eps in person.

The Fury-Wilder III has been changed from its original date, July 18, in Las Vegas, to a new date and location in Sino, in October, which looks far enough away to hold safely.

The first two fights between two-time heavyweight champion Fury (30-0-1, 21 KOs) and Wilder (42-1-1, 41 KOs) looked at the legions of circular diets personally and on a fee basis. .

Boxingscene.com said the initial battle with Wilder to preserve the World Boxing Council’s heavy crown at the Staples Center in Los Angeles attracted more than 17,000 fans in a draw.

The MGM Grand Regatta in Vegas sold 15,000-plus tickets and earned nearly $ 17 million in direct gate receipts.

“When fans of the last fight brought in nearly $ 17 million at the box office when buying tickets, how do you replace that $ 17 million?” Arum told writer Jake Donovan before answering his own inquiry. “I mean you don’t do that. You can not “.

Eight-weight combat senator and world champion Pacquiao told Filipino boxing writer and scientist Nick Giongco that he would never fall in love with the idea of ​​boxing without fans.

According to Giongco, Pacquiao, who has performed in Arum-sponsored super fights and participated in thousands of fans, has fallen into an empty arena for his crowd-pleasing style.

In the final fight, he discussed the first defeat of American winner Keith Thurman against a crowd of more than 11,000 people at the MGM Grand.

