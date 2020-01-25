Aruba: a guide to the most beautiful beaches

Looking for the ultimate beach vacation, Aruba is the perfect destination. According to Oyster.com, the Caribbean island is considered a safe place to go and tap water is also good to consume, which is good to know.

With so many beaches to choose from, where does a traveler even start? Of course, travelers want to know the best and most beautiful locations so that they can get the most out of their beach days (plus some great photos for Instagram).

Here is a guide to the most beautiful beaches in Aruba.

Baby Beach has a nice name and is family friendly

via Flickr

Planetware recommends going to Baby Beach, which is a 45-minute drive from Palm Beach. According to the website, “the water is a striking palette of aquamarine and turquoise.” That definitely sounds like one of the most beautiful beaches in Aruba.

This beach is not only beautiful, but also, according to Aruba.com, very family friendly. That is because the water does not go super deep and you can swim out for a while and still be completely safe.

Palm Beach has beautiful water and palm trees

both images are via Trip Advisor

Planetware also mentions Palm Beach. The nice thing about this area is that there are many places to buy souvenirs and also grab some food, so you can spend a lot of time here. The restaurants, such as NOS CLUBHUIS, offer outdoor seating so you can eat a nice meal while staring at the beautiful view. Some Trip Advisor reviews of this restaurant praise the ceviche and fish and chips.

In addition to its convenient location, Palm Beach also has many palm trees, and the water and sky are so breathtaking that you would really stare at it for hours. Aruba is known for its white sand, so if this is the type of beach that appeals to you, then this is definitely the vacation spot for you.

Many travelers have shared on Trip Advisor that this beach looks great and is really “clean”.

There is a resort on the beach at Manchebo for a good reason

via Trip Advisor

According to Beaches Of Aruba, this beach also has a resort called the Manchebo Beach Resort & Spa. The beach itself has incredible sunsets and is 800 meters long.

You can visit this beach or stay at this resort, and after seeing this photo, it’s hard not to book a one-week stay here (or longer if you’re lucky). The hotel has pilates and yoga, along with a spa, and people on Trip Advisor are big fans of the food and drinks.

According to a Trip Advisor review, this is a beautiful beach for travelers looking for a quiet place to walk and it is located at “the southern end of Eagle Beach”.

Flamingo Beach / Renaissance Island is simply the coolest

via Trip Advisor and Pinterest

According to The Crazy Tourist there are many flamingos on this beach, which of course is the reason for the name. Can you imagine hanging around with flamingos during your vacation! How cool is that?

To get here, you have to take a boat for which you pay, but you also get an afternoon meal so that is definitely worth it. Families traveling to Aruba should know that this beach is ‘adults only’.

The fact that there are so many flamingos makes this a popular tourist attraction and it’s pretty easy to see why. This unique fact makes this one of the most beautiful beaches in Aruba, because you not only get the characteristic turquoise water that is common in this area, but also see these pink animals.

Boca Prins / Arikok has a beautiful national park nearby

via Pinterest

The Crazy Tourist also recommends Boca Prins as a beautiful beach. You walk down the stairs to gain access to it, and it is not a beach that lends itself to swimming, as that can be dangerous, but you will be too busy with gaping views that you do not mind.

Although it may be cliché to say that someone likes long walks on the beach, this is the place to do that, because you can also walk in a nearby area. That’s right: according to Beaches Of Aruba, the 55-meter-long Boca Prins is located in the Arikok National Park. Although you cannot swim here, the website states that you can walk in that park, which would be a fun activity.

Whether you are looking for a beach to take your children with, a luxury resort right on the beach, a unique experience with pink flamingos, a beach near a national park, or just some turquoise water and white sand, these five beaches in Aruba are all amazing. Visitors cannot go wrong with any of them and they each offer the perfect beach vacation.

Sources: Oyster.com, Planetware.com, Tripadvisor.ca, Aruba.com, Thecrazytourist.com, Tripadvisor.ca

Carnival Cruise Line drops anchor on passengers wearing offensive clothing