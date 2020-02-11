Artists pay tribute after the death of the beloved DeviantArt star Qinni

Artists pay tribute to Canadian artist Qing Han, also known as Qinni, who died after a battle with cancer. Qinni was a beloved and influential figure in the online art scene and her viral work inspired countless people for more than ten years. She was 29.

Although she eventually collected more than two million followers on Instagram, Qinni found her start in the steadfast DeviantArt of 2000. Introduced on the site by a high school friend in 2005, she only created an account in 2008 and started her own work to post.

Qinni’s ethereal, anime-inspired art received much attention and was often shared by fans, encouraging her to pursue it as a career.

“DA was really the place where I got the encouragement and confidence to try and convince my parents that I wanted to become a professional artist,” wrote Qinni in 2017. “I remember that I wanted to be just as competent and well-known as some from the artists here and it is crazy to now see myself almost as their pear. “

Qinni realized her dream of becoming a professional artist and worked as a background painter for animation studio Titmouse. She also continued to create her own art on the side, including making tutorials and sharing advice for other artists.

Known for her positivity, kindness and warmth, as well as her skill with a pencil, Qinni considered many a teacher and inspiration. In February 2017, she received DeviantArt’s Deviousness Award, awarded for her “helpfulness and mentoring within the DeviantArt community.”

“I just love talking to people,” she told Urban-Muse.com. “If someone starts a fascinating conversation starter or indicates something, I would try to respond if I am not busy.”

The work of Qinni was so productive that you are likely to have enjoyed it without realizing it. In addition to her more serious art, she was also responsible for the classical meme of a person who lay in a puddle of tears.

Well, whatever happens, at least my meme sketch will be forever immortalized on the internet lol

saw someone use it the other day xD ~ pic.twitter.com/SJJgWubPeH

– Qinni 【天天 就是 天天】 (@QinniArt) January 19, 2020

Qinni was open about her ongoing health problems and often included medical topics in her work. After having had open heart surgery four times due to a genetic heart disease, her announcement was made just after Christmas that she also had terminal phase 4 fibrosis sarcoma cancer diagnosed by an outpouring of sympathy and support.

In the course of the following month, Qinni shared her experience with chemotherapy with brutal honesty and a dark sense of humor, making jokes and still making art. “It just feels good to put some kind of blurry feelings on a page,” Qinni told Urban-Muse.com two years before the diagnosis. “Art therapy is real.”

Qinni’s friend and fellow illustrator Courtney “Seage” Howlett brought the news about her death on 10 February. “She was a light in my life and meant more to me than I can explain,” he wrote on Twitter.

I am away for a while searching my emotions. I love you, qing … I will miss you. Rest in paradise.

– Seage (@Seageart) 10 February 2020

I’m sorry everyone. After what @Seageart said and I went to check and indeed, the brother of @QinniArt confirmed that she died suddenly. I’m so sorry. This breaks my heart. She is so strong. She gave me hope.

May she find peace and no more pain.

– kiDChan @ I have to buy a house (@cyanparade) on February 10, 2020

Today the world has lost a great artist and a great person. Thank you for inspiring us with your art, Qinni. We hope you rest in peace. https://t.co/2FXWVksUEb

– DeviantArt (@DeviantArt) 10 February 2020

Tribute has come in for Qinni from all over the world, with countless artists inspired by or admired her work sharing art under the hashtag #galaxiesforqinni.

Much of this tribute comes from one of Qinni’s most famous pieces: a blue and purple girl with stars on her face. ‘Starred Freckles’ was so productive that it even inspired a 2016 makeup trend.

Some have also included golden fish or stars, references to Qinni’s 2012 short film Night Lights and 2017 artwork ‘Wishing on a star’.

A drawing for Qinni. It feels so incredibly unfair that someone with so much talent and so many wonderful things is suddenly no longer here for her. I wish I had the chance to get to know her better. Rest in peace, funny, sweet, talented and beautiful Qinni. pic.twitter.com/31ofqJAqHY

– Loish (@loishh) 10 February 2020

a small tribute to Qinni inspired by her drawing “Starres Freckles”, that piece had inspired so many artists to reach a certain level of imagination. The world now seems to be less beautiful. Rest and fly with your dreams now, my fellow artist. pic.twitter.com/mlmKVQQ8UU

– Nan Fe (@ NanFe1789) 10 February 2020

A tribute to Qinni, a great artist and a beautiful soul. Regardless of all the lame cards, she received @QinniArt

remained one of the most positive and strong people ever. I looked up at her when I was young and still looked up at her. RIP Qinni, you continue to inspire. pic.twitter.com/p0Cs9Dgye9

– Filigreen (@FiligreenArt) 10 February 2020

Rest in peace, Qinni.

