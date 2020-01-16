Artist Refik Anadol turns data into art, with the help of AI

Huge amounts of data are valuable assets for companies in industries, from fossil fuels to financing. Artist Refik Anadol sees data pools as something else – material for what he calls a new kind of ‘sculpture’.

Anadol makes enchanting art installations by looking up interesting datasets and processing them into swirling visualizations of how computers capture the world and people in it. He does it by using artificial intelligence techniques, in particular machine learning algorithms, to filter or expand his raw material.

The results, shown on giant screens or projected on walls or entire buildings, use data points in a kind of AI pointillism.

Anadol explains his creative process in a new WIRED video. It features works, including Machine Hallucination, a 360-degree video installation made from 10 million photos of New York. Anadol used machine learning to group photos and change between them, creating flickering images of the city, as captured by many different people. “It’s a kind of collective memory,” he says. “A building in New York can be explored from multiple angles, from different times of the year.”

Anadol has also used its data sculptures to look inside, in the human brain. After discovering that his uncle didn’t recognize him because of the onset of Alzheimer’s, the artist collaborated with neuroscientists to collect a new data source. “I thought of the most precious and most private information we have as humanity,” he says.

The scientists used a hat covered with electrodes to record the brain activity of people who think about childhood memories. Anadol changed the data to hypnotically moving liquids displayed on a 20-foot long LED screen.

A theme of Anadol’s work is the symbiosis and tension between people and machines. The artist says that his work is an example of how AI – like other technologies – will have a wide range of applications. “When we found fire, we cooked with it, we created communities; we kill or destroy each other with the same technology, ”says Anadol. “It is clear that AI is a discovery of humanity that has the potential to form communities or destroy each other.”

