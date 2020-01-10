Artificial intelligence makes bad medicines even worse

Loading...

Google researchers made headlines early this month for a study that claimed their artificial intelligence system could outperform human experts in finding breast cancer on mammograms. It sounded like a big win, and yet another example of how AI will soon transform healthcare: more cancers found! Fewer false positives! A better, cheaper way to provide high-quality medical care!

Hold onto your exclamation marks. Healthcare using machines can offer us many benefits in the coming years, but these depend on how they are used. If doctors first ask the wrong questions – if they put AI to work for defective buildings – then the technology is a failure. It may even serve to increase our previous mistakes.

In a sense, that happened with the recent Google newspaper. It tries to replicate human performance and then to surpass it with regard to what is, at its core, a deeply inadequate medical intervention. In case you haven’t followed the decades-long controversy about cancer screening, it comes down to this: if you subject symptom-free people to mammograms and such, you will eventually find many things that resemble cancer but will never threaten anyone’s life. As the science of cancer biology has progressed and screening has become widespread, researchers have learned that not every tumor is destined to become deadly. In fact, many people have indolent forms of cancer that actually pose no risk to their health. Unfortunately, standard screening tests have proven to be the most skilled at finding exactly the latter – the slower growing ones that can be better ignored.

In theory this might not be so bad. When a screening test reveals harmless cancer, you can just ignore it, right? The problem is that it is almost impossible at the time of screening to know whether a particular lesion will be dangerous or not a problem. In practice, most doctors tend to treat cancer that has been discovered as a potential threat, and whether mammograms actually save lives is a matter of intense debate. Some studies suggest they do, others don’t, but even if we look at the brightest interpretations of literature, the number of lives saved by this massive, widespread intervention is small. Some researchers have even calculated that mammography, in balance, is bad for patients’ health; that is, its overall damage, in terms of the excess treatment it inspires and the tumors caused by its radiation, outweigh all the benefits.

In other words, AI systems such as those from Google promise to combine people and machines to facilitate cancer diagnosis, but they can also aggravate existing problems such as overtesting, overdiagnosis, and over-treatment. It is not even clear whether the improvements in false positive and false negative percentages reported this month would apply in the real world. The Google study showed that AI outperformed radiologists who were not specifically trained to examine mammograms. Would it perform better than a team of more specialized experts? It’s hard to say without a process. In addition, most of the images evaluated in the study were made with imaging equipment from one company. It remains to be seen whether these results would generalize to images of other machines.

The problem goes beyond just breast cancer screening. Part of the appeal of AI is that it can scan through belts of known data and select variables that we never realized were important. In principle, that power can help us to diagnose an early stage of the disease, and in the same way the subtle twists of a seismograph can give us early warnings of an earthquake. (AI also helps there, by the way.) But sometimes those hidden variables are not really important. For example, your data set may come from a cancer screening clinic that is only open for lung cancer tests on Friday. As a result, an AI algorithm could decide that scans made on Friday are more likely to be lung cancer. That trivial relationship would then be incorporated into the formula for making further diagnoses.

