Artificial intelligence jobs on the rise, along with everything else AI

Loading...

AI jobs are on the rise, as are the capabilities of AI systems. The speed of deployments has also increased exponentially. It is now possible to train an image processing algorithm in about a minute, something that took hours only a couple of years ago.

Photo: Joe McKendrick

These are some of the key AI metrics tracked in the latest version of the AI ​​Index, an annual update of data from the Stanford University Institute for Human Centered Artificial Intelligence published in association with the McKinsey Global Institute. The index tracks the growth of AI in a variety of metrics, from published documents to patents granted to employment numbers.

Here are some key measures taken from the 290 page index:

AI conference attendance: An important metric is conference attendance, to begin with. That is very high. AI conference attendance continues infold significantly. In 2019, the largest, NeurIPS, expects 13,500 attendees, 41% more than in 2018 and more than 800% in relation to 2012. Even conferences such as AAAI and CVPR are seeing an annual attendance growth of around 30%.

AI jobs: Another key metric is the number of jobs related to AI that are opened. This is also on the rise, the index shows. Regarding Indeed publications between 2015 and October 2019, the proportion of AI jobs in the USA. UU. It has increased five times since 2010, with the fraction of total jobs increasing from 0.26% of total jobs published to 1.32% in October 2019. While this is still a small fraction of total jobs, it is worth mentioning that these are only technology-related positions that work directly in the development of AI, and AI is likely to improve or reorder more and more jobs.

Among the positions of artificial intelligence technology, the main category are job offers that mention "machine learning" (58% of artificial intelligence jobs), followed by artificial intelligence (24%), deep learning (9%) and natural language processing (8%). Deep learning is the fastest growing job category, growing 12 times between 2015 and 2018. Artificial intelligence grew five times, machine learning grew five times, machine learning four times and natural language processing twice.

Calculation capacity: Moore's Law has gone into hyperdrive, shows the AI ​​Index, with substantial progress in increasing the computing capacity required to run AI, shows the index. Before 2012, AI results closely traced Moore's Law, with duplication of computation every two years. After 2012, the calculation has doubled every 3.4 months, an amazing net increase of 300,000x. In contrast, the typical two-year doubling period that characterized Moore's law previously would only produce a 7-fold increase, the index authors say.

Training time: The time it takes to train artificial intelligence algorithms has accelerated dramatically: it can now happen in almost 1/180 of the time it took just two years to train a large image classification system in a cloud infrastructure. Two years ago, it took three hours to train that system, but in July 2019, that time was reduced to 88 seconds.

Commercial automatic translation: An indicator of where AI starts working is the automatic translation, for example, from English to Chinese. The number of commercially available systems with pre-trained models and public APIs has grown rapidly, the index notes, from eight in 2017 to more than 24 in 2019. Increasingly, machine translation systems offer a full range of customization options : generic pre-trained models, automatic domain adaptation to build models and better engines with their own data, and custom terminology support. "

Computer Vision: Another point of reference is the accuracy of image recognition. The index tracked the reporting through ImageNet, a public data set of more than 14 million images created to address the problem of training data shortages in the field of computer vision. In the latest reports, the accuracy of image recognition by systems reached approximately 85%, compared to 62% in 2013.

Natural language processing: AI systems become increasingly intelligent, to the point of overcoming low-level human responsiveness through natural language processing. As a result, there are also stronger standards for comparative evaluation implementations of artificial intelligence. GLUE, the benchmark for general language comprehension assessment, was only launched in May 2018, with the intention of measuring the performance of artificial intelligence for word processing capabilities. The threshold for sent systems that cross non-expert human performance was crossed in June 2019, the index notes. In fact, the performance of artificial intelligence systems has been so dramatic that industry leaders had to launch a top-level benchmark, SuperGLUE, "in order to evaluate performance after some systems exceeded human performance in GLUE. "