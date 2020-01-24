Artificial intelligence finds its way to supply chains

Adding artificial intelligence to supply chains provides tangible benefits for companies that apply it. Recent research from McKinsey has shown that 61% of managers report lower costs and 53% higher income as a direct result of the introduction of artificial intelligence in their supply chains. More than a third reports a sales increase of more than five percent. Areas that generate revenue in supply chain management include sales and demand, forecasting, spending analysis, and optimization of the logistics network.

Photo: Joe McKendrick

Sounds good. So what stands in the way of getting more AI in supply chain management systems? I asked this question to Arnaud Morvan, senior engagement director at Aera Technology, a company that focuses on AI. “Dependence on outdated legacy technologies provides a lot of time-consuming and error-prone manual work for supply chain practitioners,” Morvan notes. “They often spend about 50% of their time collecting and cracking numbers from disparate global systems. That adds weeks or months of delays to core processes that need to run faster to keep up with market demand.”

Increasing complexity in supply chain IT infrastructure “makes it difficult to achieve the speed and agility required in today’s markets,” Morvan adds. “Globalization makes it common for large companies to operate hundreds of sourcing, production and distribution systems around the world, both internally and with partners.”

Today’s supply chains look very different from just a few years ago, and they continue to evolve in a highly competitive economy. The latest innovations include “creating pop-up warehouses, ship models and other speed-oriented innovations,” he says. “And supply chains are being challenged to effectively manage growing product portfolios with many thousands of SKUs. SKU volumes continue to grow as companies strive to meet customer expectations for multiple sizes, colors, and other variations in product configurations.”

AI can help companies to stay on top of these shifts. Morvan calls the type AI that is most suitable for supply chain management “cognitive automation,” which is essentially extremely scalable AI that can handle “terabytes or even petabytes of data.” Such a platform can “run thousands of Google-like data crawls a day on any number of internal or external systems and then aggregate and normalize that data in a so-called cognitive data layer. AI and ML algorithms are used to make recommendations on optimal actions to improve supply chain speed and cost efficiency, “he explains. “In fact, cognitive automation takes over the slow, difficult, and inestimable data collection and analytical work traditionally done by people in the supply chain, often in Excel spreadsheets.”

An example of AI or cognitive automation in the supply chain would be a pharmaceutical and medical device company that uses the technology for “available-to-promise (ATP)” statistics. “ATP availability – the ability to give a delivery date to a customer – can potentially go from 50% to almost 90%.” This is made possible by “end-to-end visibility of global supply and demand through the collection and processing of data across multiple systems in real time.” It can also serve to “predict lead times through machine learning, required for accurate ATP dates and quantities, especially important for repeat orders.” In addition, AI-enhanced supply chains can “monitor real-time supply and demand changes that can affect ATP dates and quantities”, as well as “prescription recommendations to prevent effects on ATP dates and quantities.”

Morvan offers four advantages in applying AI – or cognitive automation – to meet the challenges of today’s supply chain:

End-to-end visibility. In today’s complex supply chain networks, “a cognitive automation platform is taking on the challenge of constant data crawls between applications to create a single, virtualized data layer,” he explains. “That layer reveals cause and effect, bottlenecks and opportunities for improvement. And it works with almost real-time data, rather than information that can be days, weeks, or even months old.”

Useful analytical insights. : “Despite investing millions of dollars in data lake and business intelligence solutions, companies still don’t have the insights needed to make timely decisions to meet expectations for greater speed and agility,” says Morvan. “Cognitive automation can search large amounts of information to distinguish patterns and quantify trade-offs on a scale that goes far beyond what is possible with conventional systems.”

Reduce manual human work. “Supply chain professionals spend countless hours collecting data from disparate systems and using BI tools or spreadsheets to make plans. It’s becoming an increasingly difficult task,” says Morvan. “There is just too much data, too many applications and too many variables to take into account. Cognitive automation takes over the heavy work that is traditionally done by people. It provides a deep analysis up to SKU level, not practical with a manual approach. ”

Informed decision making. “Cognitive automation automates and enhances decisions with AI-driven predictions and recommendations for optimal actions to improve the performance of the supply chain,” says Morvan. “It will show implications for different scenarios in terms of time, costs and income. A cognitive automation platform can also be authorized to act autonomously. And by learning over time, it continuously improves recommendations as circumstances change.”