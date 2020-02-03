Arthur Ashe wins the Australian Open

Insurance, which was collected for the Monday wash, reduced tournament losses to around $ 12,000 or $ 13,000.

Ampol, sponsors of the tournament, will raise $ 10,000 for the loss, leaving N.S.W.L.T.A. only loses $ 2,000 or $ 3,000.

Short work done by Crealy … Ashe in action on January 27, 1970. Credit: employee photographer

$ 3,000 an hour

Insurance was collected over a two hour period on Monday when 15 points fell between 11:30 AM and 1:30 PM.

When the weather department finally announced the amount of rain at 4:30 p.m. There was a little cheer yesterday in White City, where officials regretted each other over a few drinks at the end of the tournament.

Earlier that afternoon, Ashe, who had been beaten by Roy Emerson in two previous Australian finals, did a fairly short job for Crealy.

It was Crealy’s first grand finale while Ashe had previously gone through the mill, including a win with the 1968 US singles, one of the titles needed for the “Grand Slam”.

Crealy’s serve, whose primary weapon was to defeat Stan Smith, Tom Okker and Roger Taylor to reach the final, failed due to the pressure and the swirling midfield wind.

“He really kicked me out today,” Crealy said later. “I had used all my luck, but I have $ 2,000 in the kitty, so who cares?” Crealy said with a big smile.

Ashe cited the name of a popular song, “The Impossible Dream” when asked about his “Grand Slam” chances now that he has a “leg”.

“But I suppose no one else can win it,” Ashe said dryly.

Ashe played five games and 16 tennis games (he only lost two) to earn his $ 3,400 weekly wages.

It was the first time in the tournament’s history that Americans competed in both single and double competitions for men in the same year.

Margaret Court made it an incredible nine Australian women’s individual titles by quickly eliminating Victorian Kerry Melville, 6-3, 6-1.

