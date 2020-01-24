ARSENAL can try to sign more this month than just a defender, according to Mikel Arteta.

Calum Chambers, Kieran Tierney and Sead Kolasinac are all injured and the Gunners are in urgent need of defensive coverage.

Mikel Arteta says that Arsenal is not only on the market for a defender.

Sokratis is not good and David Luiz is also suspended after being sent to Chelsea, so the situation looks pretty bleak for Arteta.

Fortunately, Hector Bellerin and Rob Holding recently returned after their own layoffs.

But the Spaniard is still looking for reinforcements.

Prior to Arsenal’s trip to Bournemouth in the FA Cup on Monday, Arteta said: “We have looked at different positions.

“Since I became a member, we lost Calum and had different circumstances and injuries in those positions, so it’s true that we are short on the back.

“But other positions, depending on what is happening in the market, that we might have to assess.

“I’m 50-50 right now.”

Arsenal has been associated with Paris Saint-Germain left back Layvin Kurzawa.

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta says want-away Dani Ceballos will not return to Real Madrid and must fight for his place