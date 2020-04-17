ARTEMIS FOUL gets its Disney + Release Date and New Trailer – GeekTyrant

That director has already been announced Kenneth BranaghGreat adventure movie Artemis Bird he would skip the theatrical release and go straight to Disney +. Disney Studios has now announced that the movie will hit the streaming service on Friday, June 12th! They have also shared a new trailer to enjoy.

Artemis Fowl is based on the book for young adults by Eoin Colfer and is “a thrilling, exciting adventure that follows the journey of 12-year-old genius Artemis Fowl, a descendant of a long line of criminal masters, in a bid to sharply save his abducted father. In order to pay his ransom, Artemis must infiltrate an ancient underground civilization – the wonderful world of advanced fairies – and bring with him the Aculos, the most powerful and well-known magical device of the fairies. To find the unlikable object, Artemis cunning makes a dangerous plan – so dangerous that it eventually gets him into a dangerous wits war with the almighty fairies. “

Speaking about the film, Branagh said in a statement:

“Artemis Fowl is a true original. In challenging times, a twelve year old master criminal is the epitome of a traveling companion. Smart, funny and cool as mustard, it will take you to new worlds, meet simple characters, and mix magic with hardness. His family is everything to him, and (though he never acknowledged it), he would be so proud that families all over the world will be able to enjoy his first great screen adventures together, on Disney + . “

The movie stars Ferdia Shaw, Lara McDonnell, Josh Gad, Tamara Smart, Nonso Anozie, Josh McGuire, Nikesh Patel and Adrian Scarborough, with Colin Farrell and Judi Dench. It looks like a fun movie and I’m really looking forward to watching it with the famine!