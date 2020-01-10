Art pioneer oeuvre with handicaps in McIntosh Gallery

Loading...

The photo Un Autre Faux Pas is part of the Broken Body exhibition of the work of London artist Gerard Pas at McIntosh Gallery. The 1978 photograph, taken and with the artist in Kingston Penitentiary, was made by Tobey Anderson, so Pas, with his atrophied leg behind his head and a cigarette in his mouth, could express his “resistance and contempt for the rule-based criminal system authority and emphasis on undermining individualism by controlling and standardizing the body and daily life, “says gallery-curator James Patton.

Courtesy McIntosh Gallery

An internationally acclaimed London artist can be seen in a new exhibition at the McIntosh Gallery at Western University.

Broken Body includes nearly 30 years of “self-reflecting” work by Gerard Pas, a photographer, object maker, painter, sculptor, and performance and video artist considered a “pioneer of art for the disabled,” said James Patton, curator of the gallery.

The exhibition runs until 22 February.

Works in the show include photos, sculptures and paintings.

“As a poster poster child from 1965, Pas’s work was informed by the radical political activism of the 1960s and motivated by the frustration of being culturally and socially marginalized because of his atrophied leg, which was the result of polio as a child,” Patton explained.

“He belongs to the first generation of international artists who have expressed their identity as disabled people to challenge prevailing views and stereotypes.”

If you go

What: McIntosh Gallery exhibition Broken Body, with works by the London artist Gerard Pas

When: Opening Friday with a reception at 7 pm; continuing until 22 February

True: McIntosh Gallery, Western University, 1151 Richmond St.