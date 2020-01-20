Art leaders are looking for a formal role in cultural diplomacy

Canadian diplomats should rely on the expertise of the country’s cultural crown companies when it comes to practicing cultural diplomacy, said Simon Brault, director of the Canada Council for the Arts, during a panel discussion on art organized by the Canadian Monday Ottawa club at the Laurier castle.

“I now argue that it is really important for the government, Global Affairs, to anchor the role of cultural crown companies in the governance of cultural diplomacy,” Brault said in an interview. “That’s my message.”

Moderated by Sarah Millroy, the panel also included Christopher Deacon, CEO of the National Arts Center and Sasha Suda, director and CEO of National Gallery of Canada.

Brault said that since the Harper years, the country lacked a formal strategy for cultural diplomacy, while the appetite for Canadian culture abroad has increased. But if the selection of art is left to individual diplomats, he said, it might not be able to tell a full story.

“We need the diplomat not to see cultural diplomacy as another way to tell a beautiful and beautiful story about the country, but to convey meaning through art,” Brault said, noting that artists often have to deal with challenging social issues in their work. Contemporary indigenous artists in particular tend not to ‘lubricate’ the problems, he added.

Suda set the example of the “innovative, socially engaged and thought-provoking work” by Vancouver artist Stan Douglas, recently selected by a National Gallery-led jury of experts to represent Canada at the Venice Biennale in 2021, considered the Olympic Games of the contemporary art world.

“I think we can all agree that Stan is already having a global conversation with his work,” Suda said. “The world watches while Stan does his thing.”

Another demonstration of the ability of art to tackle social problems was the multimedia production of the NAC Orchestra, Life Reflected, presented in France and Sweden during the European tour last year 2019. The four-part piece deals with issues such as the loss of indigenous languages ​​and the danger of cyberbullying.

Brault said the Canada Council is working with Global Affairs to program Canadian cultural activities at the Frankfurt Book Fair, one of the world’s largest meetings of the art industry, where Canada is the guest of honor.

“We are doing the work now,” Brault said. “We hope for a formal framework. That it will happen not only because of individual goodwill, but because it is clear that Crown companies such as the Canada Council have the knowledge and expertise to ensure that the artists presented reflect Canada and its diversity. ”

lsaxberg@postmedia.com