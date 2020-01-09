Art, culture, fun in London this weekend and after (January 9-15)

Loading...

What is happening this weekend and next week in and around London:

CLUBS

Call the office: Fortune Cove, Bad Words, Youngest and Only, The Bartops, Thursday, 8:30 PM, $ 10; The Weirdo Rock Show with Trophy Knife, Patrick Powers, Nervous Men, Friday, 9:00 PM, $ 10; #Havehopeshows with Twin Rivals, Mourn, Swearcrow, 4hateu8, SIX2s, Saturday, 20:00, 19+; 216 York St.

Eastside Bar and Grill: Rev. Freddie and The Distillers, Friday, 10 pm; Dave Doerksen B-Day Bash, Saturday, 10 pm; Blues Jam, Sunday, 3:00 pm; Eastside Open Jam Night, Wednesday, 8 p.m.; 750 Hamilton Rd .; 519-457-7467.

Jimbo’s Pub and Eatery: Karaoke Party organized by Maggie, Friday, 10:00 pm and Tuesday, 8:00 pm; 920 Commissioners Rd. E .; 519-204-7991 or visit www.jimbospub.ca.

London Music Club: Shut The Front Door Improv, Friday, 7 p.m., Acoustic Open Mic, 7:30 p.m. Safe As Houses, Saturday, 7 pm; Monday, Monday, 6 pm; SOUP Ukulele Jam, Wednesday, 6.45 pm; 470 Colborne St .; 519-640-6996.

London Wine Bar: Guitar and vocals with Patrick James Clark, Friday and Saturday, 8 p.m., no coverage; 420 Talbot St .; call 519-913-3400 for reservations or e-mail info@londonwinebar.ca; walk-in welcome.

Lou Dawgs: Patrick James Clark, Thursday, 8 pm; Thorn and Roses, Friday, 10 pm; The Stanley Brown Blues Band, Saturday, 10:00 pm; Big Rude Jake, Sunday, 2 pm to 5 pm; Open Mic Night, Tuesday, 8 p.m.; Darren Powers, Wednesday, 8 p.m.; 519 Richmond St.

Michael’s on the Thames: Oliver Whitehead Jazz Trio, with Oliver Whitehead, Rick McClelland and Sandy MacKay, Thursday, 6.30 pm – 9.30 pm; 1 York St .; 519-672-0111 or visit www.michaelsonthethames.com.

Mustang Sally’s: The Fish, Friday, 9.30 am; Chris Trowell Band, Saturday, 9:30 PM; Acoustic Jam with Alan Lynch, Smokin Dave, Don Oullette and Friends, Tuesday at 10 pm; Lonnie Chicago, Wednesday, 8 p.m.; 99 Belmont Dr; 519-649-7688.

Rum Runners: #TheLateShow with Hallow and Snacks somehow, Ridgeway, The Moore Ave Underground, Friday, 9 p.m., $ 7, all ages; 178 Dundas St .; 519-432-1107.

(Embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=KNyzOpglELA (/ embed)

St. Regis Tavern: Musical Chairs with The Thing from Outer Space, Saturday, 9 p.m., pay-what-you-will; 625 Dundas St .; 519-432-0162.

Wortley Roadhouse: Coming of Age (Cheryl Hardy), Friday and Saturday; HiLife, Sunday, 4-8 hours; 190 Wortley Rd .; 519-438-5141.

TO DANCE

50s and 60s Dance: Music by Wolfeman DJ, Sunday, 7 p.m. at Aylmer Optimist Club, 30 Queens St. S., Aylmer; admission: $ 13, including late lunch; everyone is welcome; 519-765-1828.

A.N.A.F. 229 Veteran’s Club: Dance to the music of The Stetson Brothers, with sister Galea, Friday, 5 pm to 5 pm; 38 Adelaide St. N.

Coffee, cake and Cha Cha Cha: An afternoon with live music and dance, Sunday, 2 to 5 p.m. at German Canadian Club, 1 Cove Rd .; admission: $ 7; homemade cake and coffee for sale, with dinner available after the event; 519-433-2901 or visit www.germancanadianclublondon.com.

Come Dance: Ballroom, Latin and swing dance, Friday in Polish Hall, 554 Hill St.; line dance lesson with Kathie at 7:30 PM, dancing with Wolfeman DJ at 8:00 PM; admission: $ 10, all welcome; 519-433-2579.

Royal Canadian Legion – Byron: Dance to the music of Organized Kaos, Saturday, 8:00 PM, $ 5; 1276 Commissioners Rd. w .; 519-472-3300.

Royal Canadian Legion – Dorchester: Karaoke with the 2Ts, Saturday, 5 p.m. at 1227 Donnybrook Dr., Dorchester; free entrance; 519-268-8538.

Royal Canadian Legion – Lambeth: Dance to the music of Bridlington Road, Saturday, 2 pm to 5 pm, free; 7097 Kilbourne Rd .; 519-652-3412.

Royal Canadian Legion – Victory: Dance to oldies and country with Les Holmes, Saturday, 7.30 pm, $ 10 at the front door; Wednesday Night Opry with Band Landry, Wednesday, 7.30 pm, $ 5 at the front door; 311 Oakland Ave.

Singles Dance Party: With music host Wolfeman DJ, Saturday, 8 p.m. in the main hall of the Marconi Club, 120 Clarke Rd .; admission: $ 13, all welcome; 519-433-2579.

Thursday tunes and dances: Musicians, dancers and spectators welcome every Thursday from 1:30 pm to Libro Hall, 239 Fleming Dr., Clinton; admission through donation; 519-476-5922 or email angela.smith@centralhuron.com.

Tuesday tunes: Old violin and traditional country music, every Tuesday, 1:30 pm at Seaforth Arena, 122 Duke St .; singers, musicians, dancers and listeners welcome, bring your own musical instruments; admission through donation; 519-357-1016.

GALLERIES AND MUSEUMS

Art Emporium: Work by regional artists and artisans who work in many media and disciplines; winter hours: Saturday, Sunday 11 am – 4 pm or by appointment; 177 Main St., Port Stanley; 226-658-1888 or visit www.ArtEmporium.ca.

Art With Panache: Artists to be seen in January are Julia Armstrong, Audrey Cooper, Margaret Crosby, Kit Cutting, Nic DeGroot, Lois Fuchs, Tony Furlong, Andrew Gillett, Mary Lillyman, Lynne Pinchin, Paul Snoddy, Lyn Tremblay and Lisa Verbakel; hours: Monday to Friday, 10 am to 5 pm; Talbot Center, 140 Fullarton St .; 519-870-7218.

Eldon House: The oldest residence in London contains family pieces, furniture and priceless treasures of the Harris family; hours: Thursday to Sunday, 12 am to 5 pm; admission through donation; 481 Ridout St. N.; 519-661-5169 or visit www.eldonhouse.ca.

Elgin County Heritage Center: Voices from the Engraver: Canadian stamps and banknotes – design to print – contains original art, printing plates, videos, interactives, stamps and money, ends Saturday; Hours: Tuesday to Thursday, 9:00 am – 5:00 pm, Friday, Saturday, 10:00 am – 4:00 pm; 460 Sunset Dr., St. Thomas; 519-631-1460 ext. 193 or visit www.elgincounty.ca/museum.

Gallery in the Grove: Connexions, exhibition celebrates artists who have shared in our 40-year evolution, opening reception Sunday, 1:00 PM, runs until February 22; 2618 Hamilton Rd. in Wildwood Park, Bright’s Grove; visit www.galleryinthegrove.com.

Ingersoll Creative Arts Center: Altered States, photography by Werner Braun, opening reception Sunday, 4 p.m., running until 2 February; hours: Monday to Friday, 9:00 am – 2:30 pm, Sunday, 4:00 pm; 125 Centennial Lane, Victoria Park, Ingersoll; 519-485-4691 or visit www.creativeartscentre.com.

Jet Aircraft Museum: Cold War jet planes and historical exhibitions in honor of Canadian aviation history hours: Thursday to Saturday, 10 am – 4 pm; admission through donation; 2465 Aviation Lane, Unit 2; 519-453-7000 or visit jetaircraftmuseum.ca.

Museum of London: London Lens: Ian MacEachern and Don Vincent, runs until January 19; The Lost City: Ian MacEachern’s Photographs of Saint John, runs until January 26; 421 Ridout St .; 519-661-0333.

Portside Gallery: Featured artists for January are Jean Johnson, S’ine Maule and Len Hughes; 18 area artists show original paintings, photography, jewelry, hand-painted scarves and cards; hours: Thursday to Monday, 11 am – 5 pm; 187 1/2 Main St., Port Stanley; 519-782-7066 or visit portsidegallery.ca.

St. Thomas-Elgin Public Art Center: Contemporary selections from the permanent collection: celebrating 50 years, in gallery one and two and white walls and substantial forms: small sculpture from the permanent collection, in gallery three, both exhibitions run until 15 February; Hours: Tuesday, Wednesday, 10:00 am – 4:00 pm, Thursday, Friday, 10:00 am – 9:00 pm, Saturday, 12:00 pm – 4:00 pm, Sunday, 12:00 pm – 3:00 pm; 301 Talbot St., St. Thomas; 519-631-4040.

Westland Gallery: The Gallery Artists Group Exhibition, runs until January 25; hours: Tuesday to Friday, 10 am to 6 pm, Saturday, 10 am to 5 pm, Sunday, 12 pm to 4 pm; 156 Wortley Rd .; 519-601-4420 or visit www.westlandgallery.ca.

Andrew Sookrah’s Epic Ice is part of a new group exhibition at Westland Gallery in Wortley Village.

Woodstock Art Gallery: Dancing on the Grave: Dil Hildebrand and Patrick Thibert and Life on the Back of a Turtle: Woodlands and Plains Indigenous Art, both exhibitions run until January 25; Walk On: John McEwen’s ongoing sculpture project runs until June 27; 449 Dundas St., Woodstock; 519-539-6761.

MUSIC

Harrow Fair: Aylmer Performing Arts Council presents musical duo Miranda Mulholland and Andrew Penner, Saturday, 7.30 p.m. at Aylmer Old Town Hall Theater, 38 John St. S., Aylmer; tickets: $ 25; visit www.artsinaylmer.com.

Reflections and Memories: The FSA Strings, led by Igor Saika-Voivod, with soloists Suzanne Witt, violin and Madeline Hall, guitar, Wednesday, 7.30 p.m. at First-St. Andrew’s United Church, 350 Queens Ave.; offering; visit www.fsaunited.com.

The Uptown Dixieland Jazz Band: Presented by London Jazz Society, Sunday, 2 p.m. at Mocha Shrine Center, 468 Colborne St .; tickets: members $ 7, non-members $ 14 at the door; all are welcome; 519-681-6767 or visit www.londonjazzsociety.ca.

OUTSIDE

London Fanshawe Horticultural Society: Trends of Disease Resistant Trees, with guest speaker David Richardson from Parkway Garden Center, Thursday at 7 p.m. at Siloam United Church, 1240 Fanshawe Park Rd. E .; all welcome to participate.

Nature in the city: Best Places to Bird in Southwestern Ontario with Mike Burrell, Tuesday, 7:00 PM in Wolf Performance Hall, Central Library, 251 Dundas St .; free entrance.

Saturday morning walks: Walk along Thames River, South Branch Park East End, met behind Pottersburg Pollution Control Plant, 1141 Hamilton Rd. on Gore Road; walks are around an hour; families with children are welcome, no dogs; John Clark, 519-641-0442 or visit www.tvta.ca.

SHOWS AND EXHIBITIONS

Read. To learn. Life.: CODE is celebrating its 60th anniversary this year and is launching this photo exhibition of the internationally renowned Canadian photojournalist Peter Bregg, ending Monday at Central Library, 251 Dundas St., Library Commons on the 1st floor; free entrance.

Surroundings: Art exhibition by local artist Cassie Morris, combining text, embroidery and textile through different abstraction levels, runs until January 31 in ArtVenture Art Studio, 1438 Aldersbrook Rd.; Hours: Monday to Thursday, 4:00 pm – 8:00 pm, Saturday, 10:00 am – 2:00 pm; 519-471-4278 or visit www.artventure.ca.

Artwork by Cassie Morris

TOURS

Behind the ropes: Explore rarely seen parts of Eldon House and its coach house, as an expert historical interpreter will guide you through “corners and holes” including attics and cellars, Saturday at 10:00 am at Eldon House, 481 Ridout St. N.; tickets: $ 20, register online at www.eldonhouse.ca/events; refreshments served after the tour; 519-661-5169.