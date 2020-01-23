Art, culture, fun in London this weekend and after (January 23-29)

What is happening this weekend and next week in and around London:

CLUBS

Call the office: White Cowbell Oklahoma, Saturday, 9:00 PM, $ 15; 216 York St.

Eastside Bar and Grill: Second Chance, Friday, 10:00 pm; Dave’s Not Here, Saturday, 10:00 pm; Blues Jam, Sunday, 3 pm; Eastside Open Jam Night, Wednesday, 8 p.m.; 750 Hamilton Rd .; 519-457-7467.

Jimbo’s Pub and Eatery: Karaoke party, Friday, 10 p.m. and Tuesday, 8 p.m.; 920 Commissioners Rd. E .; 519-204-7991 or visit www.jimbospub.ca.

London Music Club: Mudmen, Friday, 7:00 PM, Pat Robitaille, 7:00 PM, Acoustic Open Mic, 7:30 PM; Night Of Rock and Blues Fundraiser, Saturday, 7 pm; SOUP Ukulele Jam, Wednesday, 6.45 pm; 470 Colborne St .; 519-640-6996.

London Music Hall: Half Moon run, Taylor Janzen, Tuesday, 7 p.m., $ 30, all ages; 185 Queens Ave .; 519-432-1107.

London Wine Bar: Live blues with Rick Taylor, Friday and Saturday, 8:00 PM, no coverage; 420 Talbot St .; call 519-913-3400 or e-mail info@londonwinebar.ca for reservations; walk-ins welcome.

Mustang Sally’s: Wheel House, Friday, 9.30 p.m.; Men Without Cats, Saturday, 9.30 pm; Acoustic Jam with Alan Lynch, Bobby Keener, Jack Coveney, Don Oullette and Friends, Tuesday, 10 pm; Lonnie Chicago, Wednesday, 6:30 pm; 99 Belmont Drive, 519-649-7688.

Rum Runners: The Blue Stones, Mute Choir, Friday, 8 p.m. (sold out); 178 Dundas St .; 519-432-1107.

St. Regis Tavern: Musical seats with The Tiger Beats and The Thing from space, Saturday, 9 p.m., pay what you want; 625 Dundas St .; 519-432-0162.

Wortley Roadhouse: The Fish, Friday and Saturday; After midnight, Sunday, 4-8 am; 190 Wortley Rd .; 519-438-5141.

TO DANCE

Come Dance: Ballroom, Latin and swing dancing, Friday at Polish Hall, 554 Hill St.; line dance lesson with Kathie at 7:30 pm, followed by dancing with Wolfeman music host at 8:00 pm; admission: $ 10, snacks on the tables; everyone is welcome; 519-433-2579.

Latin Dance Night: Come out and do the Salsa, Merengue, Reggaeton and Bachata with DJ Alexander, Saturday, 9 p.m., free; Jimbo’s Pub, 920 Commissioners Rd. E .; 519-204-7991 or visit www.jimbospub.ca.

London Ballroom Dance Club: Workshop, Saturday, 7.30 pm, followed by general dancing at 8 pm. in Polish Hall, 554 Hill St .; admission: $ 20, including coffee, tea, desserts; visit londonballroomdanceclub.ca.

Royal Canadian Legion – Dorchester: Dance to the music of The Kebobs, Saturday, 2 pm to 5 pm, free; 1227 Donnybrook Dr., Dorchester; 519-268-8538.

Royal Canadian Legion – Lambeth: Dance to the music of Allan James, Saturday, 2 pm to 5 pm, free; 7097 Kilbourne Rd .; 519-652-3412.

Royal Canadian Legion – Victory: Guydith Jamboree, Sundays, 1-4:30 pm on the ground floor, admission: musicians $ 3, public $ 5; 311 Oakland Ave.

Royal Canadian Legion – Woodstock: Dance to the music of Midlife Crisis, Saturday, 8:00 PM, $ 5; 642 Dundas St., Woodstock; 519-537-3117.

Singles Dance Party: Dance to music from Wolfeman DJ, Saturday, 8 p.m. in the Great Hall at Marconi Club, 120 Clarke Rd .; admission: $ 13, all welcome; 519-433-2579 or visit www.wolfemandj.com.

Thursday tunes and dancing: Musicians, dancers and spectators welcome, every Thursday, 1:30 pm at Libro Hall, 239 Fleming Dr., Clinton; admission through donation; 519-476-5922 or email angela.smith@centralhuron.com.

Etc.

2020 speaker series: Professor Jonathan Vance from Western University presents Steve McQueen on a motorcycle: The Great Escape and Popular Culture, Thursday, 6 p.m. at the Royal Canadian Regiment Museum at the Wolseley Barracks, 701 Oxford St. E .; free entrance; visit www.thercrmuseum.ca.

Steve McQueen escapes on a motorcycle in The Great Escape.

An evening with John Rowlands: John has been photographing music and film stars since 1960, come and hear his stories and see his images, Saturday, 7 p.m. in Jet Aircraft Museum, 2465 Aviation Strip, unit 2; tickets: $ 15 deposit or $ 20 at the door; 519-453-7000 or visit jetaircraftmuseum.ca.

Book launch and drawing: Communication is care: 9 empowering strategies to guide the healing of patients with Jennifer George, Saturday, 4 p.m. at Indigo, 1037 Wellington Rd. S.

CMHA – Sharing our stories for Bell Let’s Talk Day: Listen to recovery stories, meet people with experienced experiences and visit with a St. John Ambulance Therapy Dog, Wednesday, 1 p.m. in the central library, 251 Dundas St.; free event, everyone welcome; in collaboration with the Canadian Mental Health Association Middlesex.

FIMS Making Matters Lecture Series: Open platforms – Development of culture in the era of Big Data TV, presented by Aymar Jean Christian, associate professor of communication, Northwestern University and founder of Open TV, Thursday 4 p.m. at Western University, FIMS and Nursing Building, 2nd Floor Creative Commons, 1151 Richmond St.; free entrance; 519-661-2111 ext. 88,493.

London West New Year’s Levee: Participate with MPP Peggy Sattler on the annual dyke, event includes the presentation of Community Recognition Awards, live music and a light supper, Thursday, 6.30 pm. at Byron Legion, 1276 Commissioners Rd. w .; free entrance; RSVP online at londonwestlevee.eventbrite.com.

GALLERIES AND MUSEUMS

Art Emporium: Work of regional artists and artisans who work in many media and disciplines; winter hours: Saturday, Sunday 11 am – 4 pm or by appointment; 177 Main St., Port Stanley; 226-658-1888 or visit www.ArtEmporium.ca.

ArtVenture Art Studio: A combination of embroidery, textiles and text is the theme of the exhibition with artworks by the local artist Cassie Morris, which runs until January 31; hours: Monday to Thursday, 4:00 pm – 8:00 pm, Saturday, 10:00 am – 2:00 pm; 1438 Aldersbrook Rd .; 519-471-4278 or visit www.artventure.ca.

Art With Panache: Artists in January included Julia Armstrong, Audrey Cooper, Margaret Crosby, Kit Cutting, Nic DeGroot, Lois Fuchs, Tony Furlong, Andrew Gillett, Mary Lillyman, Lynne Pinchin, Paul Snoddy, Lyn Tremblay and Lisa Verbakel; hours: Monday to Friday, 10 am to 5 pm; Talbot Center, 140 Fullarton St .; 519-870-7218.

Eldon House: The oldest residence in London contains family pieces, furniture and priceless treasures of the Harris family; hours: Thursday to Sunday, 12 am to 5 pm; admission through donation; 481 Ridout St. N.; 519-661-5169 or visit www.eldonhouse.ca.

Forest City Gallery: Via exhibition Clenched Teeth, runs until 7 February; 258 Richmond St .; visit forestcitygallery.com.

Gallery in the Grove: Connexions, exhibition celebrating artists who have shared in our 40-year evolution, runs until 22 February; 2618 Hamilton Rd. in Wildwood Park, Bright’s Grove; visit www.galleryinthegrove.com.

Ingersoll Creative Arts Center: Altered States, photography by Werner Braun, runs until 2 February; hours: Monday to Friday, 9:00 am – 2:30 pm, Sunday, 4:00 pm; 125 Centennial Lane, Victoria Park, Ingersoll; 519-485-4691 or visit www.creativeartscentre.com.

Jet Aircraft Museum: Evening with John Rowlands, rock’n’roll photographer, Saturday, 7 p.m., $ 20; Cold War jet planes and historical exhibitions in honor of Canadian aviation history hours: Thursday to Saturday, 10 am – 4 pm; admission through donation; 2465 Aviation Lane, Unit 2; 519-453-7000 or visit jetaircraftmuseum.ca.

London-based photographer John Rowlands captured this iconic image of David Bowie in 1976 during the Station to Station tourstop in Toronto. These are the photos that make Rowlands treasurers the most out of a career that spans five decades and still runs. (John Robert Rowlands / Special to London Free Press)

McIntosh gallery: Gerard Pas: Broken Body exhibition, runs until 22 February; hours: Monday to Friday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Saturday from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. Western University, 1151 Richmond St .; 519-661-2111, ext. 87576.

Michael Gibson Gallery: Chroma II: The Complexity of Color, group exhibition with works by Mark Dicey, Jonathan Forrest, James Kirkpatrick, Ron Martin, William Perehudoff, Gordon Rayner, Jonathan Syme, David Urban and Hans Wendt, runs until 1 February; hours: Wednesday to Saturday 11 am – 5 pm; 157 Carling St.; 519-439-0451 or visit www.gibsongallery.com.

Museum of London: The Lost City: Ian MacEachern’s Photographs of Saint John, ends Sunday; 421 Ridout St .; 519-661-0333.

Portside gallery: Recommended artists for January are Jean Johnson, S’ine Maule and Len Hughes; 18 area artists show original paintings, photography, jewelry, hand-painted scarves and cards; hours: Thursday to Monday, 11 am – 5 pm (if the weather permits); 187 1/2 Main St., Port Stanley; 519-782-7066 or visit portsidegallery.ca.

St. Thomas-Elgin Public Art Center: Contemporary selections from the permanent collection: celebrating 50 years, in gallery one and two and white walls and substantial forms: small sculpture from the permanent collection, in gallery three, both exhibitions run until 15 February; Hours: Tuesday, Wednesday, 10:00 am – 4:00 pm, Thursday, Friday, 10:00 am – 9:00 pm, Saturday, 12:00 pm – 4:00 pm, Sunday, 12:00 pm – 3:00 pm; 301 Talbot St., St. Thomas; 519-631-4040.

Lagoon van de Andes, by artist César Morriss, from Peru, is part of the 14th Colores TD Sunfest LatinoAmerica show at TAP Center for Creativity in London until 1 February.

TAP Center for creativity: Colores de Latinoamerica 20, 14th annual exhibition of visual art with Andrea Vela Alarcon (Peru), Ana Arias, aka Ansoara (Venezuela), Enrique Bravo (Venezuela), Jacquie Comrie (Panama), Cesar Morriss (Peru) and Michelle Peraza ( Costa Rica and Cuba), opening reception on Friday, 7 p.m. with music from The Alfredo Caxaj Latin Jazz Ensemble, runs until 1 February; free entrance; 203 Dundas St .; 519-642-2767 or visit www.tapcreativity.org.

Westland Gallery: The Gallery Artists Group Exhibition, ends Saturday; Winter collection: London and more, with works by Dana Cowie, Geoff Farnsworth, MaryAnn Hendriks, Samantha Chilvers, Angie Quick and Curtis Doherty, opens Tuesday and runs until 15 February; hours: Tuesday to Friday, 10 am to 6 pm, Saturday, 10 am to 5 pm, Sunday, 12 pm to 4 pm; 156 Wortley Rd .; 519-601-4420 or visit www.westlandgallery.ca.

Woodstock Art Gallery: Dancing on the Grave: Dil Hildebrand and Patrick Thibert and Life on the Back of a Turtle: Woodlands and Plains Indigenous art, both showing at the end of Saturday; Walk On: ongoing sculpture project by John McEwen, runs until 27 June; 449 Dundas St., Woodstock; 519-539-6761.

MUSIC

Alex Cuba: Thursday, 8 p.m. in Wolf Performance Hall, Central Library, 251 Dundas St .; tickets: $ 25 available in advance at Centennial hall, Long and McQuade North, Village Idiot, online at sunfest.on.ca and eventbrite or by calling 519-672-1522, or $ 30 at the door.

The multi-award-winning singer Alex Cuba returns with a new album that reflects his musical roots.

Brantley Gilbert: Fire’T Up Tour with special guests Dylan Scott and Brandon Lay, Thursday, 7.30 p.m. in Budweiser Gardens, 99 Dundas St .; tickets: $ 50.25 – $ 80.25 online at budweisergardens.com.

Chamber concert: Music from Mozart, Beethoven and Piazzola with Mary-Elizabeth Brown and Marion Miller, Sunday, 2 p.m. at First-St. Andrew’s United Church, 350 Queens Ave.; tickets: adults $ 20, students $ 10 at the door; visit www.fsaunited.com.

Jeffery concert: Chamber music by Mozart and Boccherini performed by Jan De Winne, Laura Andriani, Rossella Croce, Isaac Chalk and Elinor Frey, Saturday 8 pm. in Wolf Performance Hall, Central Library, 251 Dundas St.; tickets: $ 40 by calling 519-672-8800 or visit www.jefferyconcerts.com.

London Symphonia: Baroque insults with actor Rod Beattie, Tuesday, 7.30 p.m. in Talbot Street Church, 513 Talbot St .; tickets: adults $ 29, students $ 12 available online at www.londonsymphonia.ca.

OUTSIDE

Nature in the city: Fishing for a healthy River Thames with Robert Huber, Chairman of the River Thames Fishermen, who will share his experiences as a fisherman and passionate advocate for a healthy Thames, with emphasis on improving river biodiversity and ongoing water quality projects improvement, living environment and environmentally friendly access, Tuesday, 7 p.m. in Wolf Performance Hall, Central Library, 251 Dundas St., free admission; co-sponsored by Nature London and London Public Library.

Nature London: Dr. Patricia Corcoran, associate professor, department of Earth Sciences at Western University, will talk about her research into the distribution and deposition of microplastics in Lake Huron. Topics include the global impact on the Earth’s environment, Friday 7:30 PM. at the London Civic Garden Complex, 625 Springbank Dr.; admission: $ 5 for non-members, all welcome.

Saturday morning walks: Walk through Gibbons Park, meet in parking lot on the west side of Victoria Street next to 29 Victoria St .; walks are around an hour; families with children are welcome, no dogs; John Clark, 519-641-0442 or visit www.tvta.ca.

THEATER

Grand Theater: Completely dedicated, ending Sunday at Spriet Stage; Every Brilliant Thing, opens on Thursday, runs until 2 February on McManus Stage; 471 Richmond St .; 519-672-9030 or visit grandtheatre.com.

London Community Players: You are Here, ends Sunday at Palace Theater, 710 Dundas St .; 519-432-1029 or visit www.palacetheatre.ca.

