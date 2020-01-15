Art, culture, fun in London this weekend and after (January 16-22)

What is happening this weekend and next week in and around London:

CLUBS

Andrew Collins Trio

Call the office: Minors, Specks, Old Ceremonies, Hell is Other People, Quiet Earth, Saturday, 9 p.m.; Raygun Sunday Night Throwback, Sunday, 9 pm; 216 York St.

Cuckoo’s nest: Andrew Collins Trio, Sunday, 7.30 pm; tickets $ 20 in advance, $ 25 at the door; Chaucer’s Pub, 122 Carling Street.

Eastside Bar and Grill: Brother Leeds, Coaching for Sara & Tracker, Friday, 10 p.m.; Geoff Masse Band, Saturday, 10 pm; Blues Jam, Sunday, 3:00 pm; Eastide Open Jam Night, Wednesday, 8 p.m.; 750 Hamilton Rd .; 519-457-7467.

Fionn MacCools: The Paddy Stones, Friday, 8:30 PM; 867 Wellington Road South, 519-681-5346.

Jimbo’s Pub and Eatery: Karaoke party every Friday at 10 p.m. and 8 p.m. on Tuesday; Latin Dance Night, Saturday, 10 p.m., no coverage; 920 Commissioners Rd. E .; 519-204-7991 or visit http://www.jimbospub.ca.

London Brewing Co-op: Slugfest, Friday, 7-10 pm; 521 Burbrook Place (corner of Princess & Burbrook Place), 226-667-6363.

(Embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=S61G1u4WOXo (/ embed)

London Music Club: Acoustic Open Mic, Friday, 7.30 p.m.; SOUP Ukulele jam, Wednesday, 6.45 pm; 470 Colborne St .; 519-640-6996.

London Wine Bar: The Mark Henning Duo with Rick McClelland on bass, Friday and Saturday, 8 p.m., no coverage; 420 Talbot St .; call 519-913-3400 for reservations or e-mail info@londonwinebar.ca; walk-in welcome.

Mustang Sally’s: Askher, Friday, 9.30 p.m.; UFC Fight Night McGregor vs. Cowboy, Saturday, 9:00 pm; Acoustic Jam with Alan Lynch, Bobby Keener, Jack Coveney, Don Oullette and Friends, Tuesday, 10 pm; Lonnie Chicago, Wednesday, 6:30 pm; 99 Belmont Drive, 519-649-7688.

Richmond Tavern: The Rizdales, Saturday and the third Saturday of every month, 4-7 pm; pay what you can; 370 Richmond Street.

Rum Runners: The Ascension & The Northern, Five Years & Adversus, Friday, 19:00, $ 10; Will Clarke, Saturday, 10:00 pm, $ 13.50; 178 Dundas Street.

St. Regis Tavern: Musical Chairs with Charrlonmane Collective with Jenny Rensby, Saturday, 9 p.m., pay-what-you-will; 625 Dundas St .; 519-432-0162.

Wortley Roadhouse: Pepper Jones and The Rockets, Friday and Saturday; Geoff Masse Band, Sunday, 4-8 am; 190 Wortley Rd .; 519-438-5141.

TO DANCE

Come Dance: With Patricia and Robert, Friday, social ballroom Latin and swing music from 8 pm to 11 pm; free cookies, cheese and crackers; $ 10 per person, everyone is welcome; Polish Hall, 554 Hill Street.

Royal Canadian Legion – Dorchester: Karaoke with the The InContinentals, Friday, 17:30; pay a toonie, food available $ 5; at 1227 Donnybrook Dr., Dorchester; free entrance; 519-268-8538.

Royal Canadian Legion – Lambeth: Dance to the music of Country Versatiles, Saturday, 2 pm to 5 pm, free; 7097 Kilbourne Rd .; 519-652-3412.

Royal Canadian Legion – Victory: Dance to oldies and country with Flipside, Saturday, 7.30 pm, $ 10 at the front door; Wednesday Night Opry with County Road Band, Wednesday, 7.30 pm, $ 5 at the front door; 311 Oakland Ave.

Sunday afternoon Social Dance: By RPM Sound, Sunday, 2 pm to 5 pm, dance at Ballroom, Swing & Latin, mix from 50s / 60s to 2000s with Pete Howard music DJ; $ 10 at the door, doors open at 1:45 pm; Dutch Canadian Club, 1738 Gore Road.

Strathroy Jamboree: Playing, dancing, singing or listening, Thursday, 4 pm; everyone welcome, buy a good lunch, made on location. from 11:30 am to 12:50 pm soup, fish & chips sandwiches, cake; contact: Harry and Elaine Hardy, 519 245 0906 or e-mail harryandelainehardy@gmail.com; 137 Frank Street.

Thursday tunes and dancing: Musicians, dancers and spectators welcome, every Thursday, 1:30 pm at Libro Hall, 239 Fleming Dr., Clinton; admission through donation; 519-476-5922 or email angela.smith@centralhuron.com.

Tuesday Tunes: Old-time violin and traditional style country music, every Tuesday, 1-3:30 p.m. at Seaforth Arena, 122 Duke St .; singers, musicians, dancers and listeners welcome, bring your own musical instruments; admission through donation; 519-357-1016.

GALLERIES AND MUSEUMS

Art Emporium: Work of regional artists and artisans who work in many media and disciplines; winter hours: Saturday, Sunday 11 am – 4 pm or by appointment; 177 Main St., Port Stanley; 226-658-1888 or visit http://www.ArtEmporium.ca.

ArtVenture Art Studio: Environmental exhibition, unique artwork by the local artist Cassie Morris with a combination of textiles, embroidery and text through different levels of abstraction; hours: Monday to Thursday 4:00 pm – 8:00 pm, Saturday 10:00 am – 2:00 pm until January 31; free; 1438 Aldersbrook Road, visit http://www.artventure.ca or call 519-471-4278.

Art With Panache: Artists in January included Julia Armstrong, Audrey Cooper, Margaret Crosby, Kit Cutting, Nic DeGroot, Lois Fuchs, Tony Furlong, Andrew Gillett, Mary Lillyman, Lynne Pinchin, Paul Snoddy, Lyn Tremblay and Lisa Verbakel; hours: Monday to Friday, 10 am to 5 pm; Talbot Center, 140 Fullarton St .; 519-870-7218.

Eldon House: The oldest residence in London contains family pieces, furniture and priceless treasures of the Harris family; hours: Thursday to Sunday, 12 am to 5 pm; admission through donation; 481 Ridout St. N.; 519-661-5169 or visit http://www.eldonhouse.ca.

Elgin County Heritage Center: David Kilpatrick Architect exhibition, talks about 1870’s Architect by Paul Baldwin, Wednesday, 7.30 pm; Hours: Tuesday to Thursday, 9:00 am – 5:00 pm, Friday, Saturday, 10:00 am – 4:00 pm; 460 Sunset Dr., St. Thomas; 519-631-1460 ext. 193 or visit http://www.elgincounty.ca/museum.

Forest City Gallery: Exhbition Through Clenched Teeth, runs until 7 February; 258 Richmond Street, visit forestcitygallery.com Gallery in the Grove: Connexions, exhibition celebrates artists who have shared in our 40-year evolution, opening reception Sunday, 1:00 PM, runs until February 22; 2618 Hamilton Rd. in Wildwood Park, Bright’s Grove; visit http://www.galleryinthegrove.com.

The photo Un Autre Faux Pas is part of the Broken Body exhibition of the work of London artist Gerard Pas at McIntosh Gallery.

Courtesy McIntosh Gallery

Ingersoll Creative Arts Center: Altered States, photography by Werner Braun, runs until 2 February; hours: Monday to Friday, 9:00 am – 2:30 pm, Sunday, 4:00 pm; 125 Centennial Lane, Victoria Park, Ingersoll; 519-485-4691 or visit http://www.creativeartscentre.com.

Jet Aircraft Museum: Cold War jet aircraft and historical displays in honor of Canadian aviation heritage; hours: Thursday to Saturday, 10 am – 4 pm; admission through donation; 2465 Aviation Lane, Unit 2; 519-453-7000 or visit jetaircraftmuseum.ca.

McIntosh gallery: Gerard Pas: Broken Body exhibition, runs until 22 February; hours: Monday to Friday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Saturday from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. 1151 Richmond Street, 519-661-2111, ext. 87576.

Museum of London: London Lens: Ian MacEachern and Don Vincent, runs until January 19; The Lost City: Ian MacEachern’s Photographs of Saint John, runs until January 26; 421 Ridout St .; 519-661-0333.

Portside gallery: Featured artists for January are Jean Johnson, S’ine Maule and Len Hughes; 18 area artists show original paintings, photography, jewelry, hand-painted scarves and cards; hours: Thursday to Monday, 11 am – 5 pm; 187 1/2 Main St., Port Stanley; 519-782-7066 or visit portsidegallery.ca.

St. Thomas-Elgin Public Art Center: Contemporary selections from the permanent collection: celebrating 50 years, in gallery one and two and white walls and substantial forms: small sculpture from the permanent collection, in gallery three, both exhibitions run until 15 February; hours: Tuesday, Wednesday, 10 am – 4 pm, Thursday, Friday, 10 am – 9 pm, Saturday, 12 pm – 4 pm, Sunday, 12 pm – 3 pm; 301 Talbot St., St. Thomas; 519-631-4040.

Westland Gallery: The Gallery Artists Group Exhibition, runs until January 25; hours: Tuesday to Friday, 10 am to 6 pm, Saturday, 10 am to 5 pm, Sunday, 12 pm to 4 pm; 156 Wortley Rd .; 519-601-4420 or visit http://www.westlandgallery.ca.

Woodstock Art Gallery: Dancing on the Grave: Dil Hildebrand and Patrick Thibert and Life on the Back of a Turtle: Woodlands and Plains Indigenous Art, both exhibitions run until January 25; Walk On: John McEwen’s ongoing sculpture project runs until June 27; 449 Dundas St., Woodstock; 519-539-6761.

MUSIC

A jazz tribute to David Bowie: The stars look very different today, with Peter Karle combo, Friday, 8:00 PM; tickets $ 20 in advance, $ 25 at the door; 795 Dundas St., visit aeolianhall.ca or call 519-672-7950.

Brenda McMorrow: Thursday, 7.30 pm; tickets $ 25 advanced, $ 30 at the door; 795 Dundas St., visit aeolianhall.ca or call 519-672-7950.

Community Hymn Sing: Come and sing beloved and new hymns, Sunday, 7.30 pm, choose your favorites and join in the pure joy of singing; Riverside United Church, 695 Riverside Drive (west of Wonderland Rd.), 519-472-6071.

Ian Bell: Stories from the small town and songs from the waters of Lake Erie – sailors, rum runners and fishermen, playing guitar, concertina and banjo, Friday 8 p.m.; join us in the intimate setting of The Harvest Table at Arrowwood Farm, Melbourne, 519-289-0389.

Jazz for the people: Laurraine Segouin with Great Big Enchante, Wednesday, 7:15 PM; free entrance; London Central Library, 251 Dundas Street, visit lpl.ca/programs or call 519-661-4600.

(Embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=nRDAcnkyWUs (/ embed)

The Voices of Broadway: Saturday, 2 pm and 7.30 pm; tickets $ 25 in advance, $ 30 at the door, call 226-271-1213 or visit http://www.thevoicesofbroadway.com; Joanne and Peter Kenny Theater, King’s University College, Western University.

OUTSIDE

Nature in the city: A walk in the forest with guide for forest therapy and trainer Ben Porchuk who tells us what we have known intuitively for a long time – the physical, health, psychological and spiritual benefits of walking in the forest, second session of illustrated conversations, Tuesday, 7 p.m. in Wolf Performance Hall, Central Library, 251 Dundas St.; free entrance.

Saturday morning walks: Walk past Dorchester Mill Pond, meet at parking lot 98 Mill Road, Dorchester, overflow parking on Mill Road; walks are around an hour; families with children are welcome, no dogs; John Clark, 519-641-0442 or visit http://www.tvta.ca.

READINGS AND BOOKS

Book talk and sign: Sleep apnea in women: A Wake-Up Call, with author Dr. Gautam Soparkar, Thursday, 7 pm; Accountant, 500 Exmouth Street, Northgate Plaza, Sarnia, 519-337-3171.

SHOWS

London Psychic Expo: Friday, noon to 9 pm, Saturday from 11 am to 9 pm, Sunday from 11 am to 7 pm; lower level Centennial Hall, 550 Wellington Street, visit centennialhall.london.ca or call 519-672-1967.

THEATER

Grand Theater: Fully committed, runs until January 26; Spriet Stage, 471 Richmond Street, 519-672-9030, visit grandtheatre.com.

Comedian and actor Gavin Crawford, host of CBC’s Because News radio program, plays 40 characters in a one-man show, Fully Committed, opening in Tuesday’s preview at the Spriet Stage of the Grand Theater.

London Community Players: You are Here, runs from January 21-26; Palace Theater, 710 Dundas Street, visit http://www.palacetheatre.ca or call 519-432-1029.

London Youth Theater Education: Roald Dahl’s James and the Giant Peach Jr! runs from Thursday to Saturday, nightly shows at 7 p.m. and a Saturday matinee at 2 pm; tickets $ 20 adults, $ 15 senior / student, for more information or to purchase tickets, visit http://www.palacetheatre.ca or call 519-432-1029; 710 Dundas Street.

McManus Stage: Every Brilliant Thing, runs from January 21 to Feb. 2, opening evening Thursday, January 23; 471 Richmond Street, 519-672-9030, visit grandtheatre.com.