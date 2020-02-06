Art, culture, fun in London this weekend and after (February 6-12)

What is happening this weekend and next week in and around London:

CLUBS

Chaucer’s Pub: Blue Valentines 3 with Paul Langille and Paul Sims, Thursday, 7.30 pm, $ 20 advance or $ 25 at the door; New Cumberland, Sunday, 7.30 pm, $ 20 advance or $ 25 at the door; tickets available at Centennial Hall, Long and McQuade North, Village Idiot and Marienbad Restaurant; 122 Carling St. 519-319-5847 or visit www.folk.on.ca.

Eastside Bar and Grill: The Defbombs, Friday, 10 am; The Fish, Saturday, 10 pm; Blues Jam, Sunday, 3 pm; Eastside Open Jam Night, Wednesday, 8 p.m.; 750 Hamilton Rd .; 519-457-7467.

Jimbo’s Pub and Eatery: Karaoke Party organized by Maggie, Friday, 10:00 pm and Tuesday, 8:00 pm; 920 Commissioners Rd. E .; 519-204-7991 or visit www.jimbospub.ca.

London Music Club: Trainwreck Dup and Fog Blues, Brassband, Thursday, 7.30 pm, Larry Smith and Tara Dunphy, 8.00 pm; Shut The Front Door Improv, Friday, 7 pm, Acoustic Open Mic, 7:30 pm; Arrogant Worms, Saturday, 6.30 pm, Manzee, 7 pm; Monday, Monday, 6 pm; SOUP Ukulele Jam, Wednesday, 6.45 pm; 470 Colborne St .; 519-640-6996.

London Music Hall: Share the Land, Wednesday, 7 p.m., $ 20 available at Grooves Records, all ages; 185 Queens Ave .; 519-432-1107.

London Wine Bar: Jazz, blues and folk with Lori Read, no cover; 420 Talbot St .; reservations by calling 519-913-3400 or email [email protected]; walk-ins welcome.

Mustang Sally’s: Electric Pop, Friday, 9.30 pm; Smile ‘N’ Wave, Saturday, 9:30 PM; Acoustic Jam with Alan Lynch, Bobby Keener, Jack Coveney, Don Oullette and Friends, Tuesday, 10 pm; Lonnie Chicago, Wednesday, 6:30 pm; 99 Belmont Drive, 519-649-7688.

Rum Runners: System Saturday with Cloverdale, Joel Demoor, Mikey the Kid, Saturday, 10 p.m., $ 10 available at Grooves Records, 19+; 178 Dundas St .; 519-432-1107.

St. Regis Tavern: Musical Chairs with Psalm Trees, Trusty Fox and Jenny Rensby, Saturday, 9 p.m., pay-what-you-will; 625 Dundas St .; 519-432-0162., Friday and Saturday, 8:00 PM, no coverage; 420 Talbot St .; call 519-913-3400 or e-mail [email protected] for reservations; walk-ins welcome.

Wortley Roadhouse: Hot Tub Hippies, Friday and Saturday, 10:00 PM; Journeymen of Soul, Sunday, 4-8 hours; 190 Wortley Rd .; 519-438-5141.

TO DANCE

Coffee, cake and Cha Cha Cha: An afternoon with live music, dance, homemade cake and coffee, Sunday 2 pm to 5 pm at German Canadian Club, 1 Cove Rd .; admission: $ 7; 519-433-2901 or visit www.germancanadianclublondon.com.

Come Dance: Ballroom, Latin and swing dance with Wolfeman music host, Friday, 8 p.m. in Polish Hall, 554 Hill St .; admission: $ 10, snacks on tables; everyone is welcome; 519-433-2579.

Forest City Eagles: Spot dancing with prizes, karaoke, spaghetti dinner, Sunday at 500 First St .; tickets: $ 10, reservation by calling Agnes, 519 455 9270.

Latin Dance Night: Come out and do the Salsa, Merengue, Reggaeton and Bachata with DJ Alexander, Saturday, 9 p.m., no coverage; Jimbo’s Pub, 920 Commissioners Rd. E .; 519-204-7991 or visit www.jimbospub.ca.

Royal Canadian Legion – Dorchester: Karaoke with the 2Ts, Saturday, 5 p.m. at 1227 Donnybrook Dr., Dorchester; free entrance; 519-268-8538.

Royal Canadian Legion – Lambeth: Dance to the music of CW Country, Saturday, 2 pm to 5 pm, free admission; 7097 Kilbourne Rd .; 519-652-3412.

Royal Canadian Legion – Victory: Dance to the music of Blackstone, Saturday, 8 p.m., $ 10 at the front door; Wednesday night Opry with County Road, Wednesday, 7.30 pm, $ 5 at the front door; 311 Oakland Ave.

Singles Dance Party: Dance to music from Wolfeman DJ, Saturday, 8 p.m. in the main hall of the Marconi Club, 120 Clarke Rd .; admission: $ 13, all welcome; 519-433-2579.

Strathroy Jamboree: Play, dance, sing or listen on Thursday at 4 p.m. at 137 Frank St., Strathroy; lunch for sale from 11.30 am to 12.50 pm; everyone welcome; Harry and Elaine Hardy, 519-245-0906 or email [email protected]

Tuesday tunes: Old time violin and traditional style country music, every Tuesday, 1-3:30 p.m. at Seaforth Community Center, 122 Duke St., Seaforth; singers, musicians, dancers and listeners welcome, bring your own musical instruments; admission through donation; 519-357-1016.

Etc.

Breakfast for YOU: Join business, social, and government partners to help meet the most pressing needs of our young people, Thursday 7:00 AM at RBC Place, 300 York St .; tickets: $ 65 by calling 519-432-1112 ext. 351.

Find your way: A series of lectures on the psychology of daily life, Saturday, 9:30 AM – 4:30 PM in Stevenson and Hunt Room A in Central Library, 251 Dundas St .; free, no registration required; Thrive: workshop positive psychology, 9:30 am, misconceptions about psychopathy, 11 am, recognize the effects of trauma on brain and body, 11:30 am, emergency tolerance, 13 hours, the complexity of weight, health and well-being, 13:45 hours, overcoming fear of public speaking, 2:30 pm, navigating the forensic mental health system, 4:00 pm; 519-661-4600 or visit lpl.ca/programs.

Murder Mystery Fundraiser Dinner: Short walk through the main building before entering the Interpretive Center, dinner by In Home Chef, Friday 7 pm at Eldon House, 481 Ridout St. N .; tickets: $ 95, with proceeds from kitchen renovations to ensure the continuation of educational and programming events; call 519-661-5169 or visit www.eldonhouse.ca/events to register.

The outside of the oldest house in London, Eldon House (free press file photo)

Share the love: Fundraiser with entertainment with Flamenco del Sur and Shout Sister Choir, food and drink, silent auction and more, Thursday, 7-9 pm at Innovation Works, 201 King St.

White Cane Week: Open house to learn about social activities, technology and lifestyle of the blind and visually impaired community, Saturday 2:00 pm at CNIB community hub, 171 Queens Ave. (entrance on Richmond Street); sponsored by Canadian Counsel of the Blind, London Ontario chapter; 519-357-5380.

GALLERIES AND MUSEUMS

Art Emporium: Work of regional artists and artisans who work in many media and disciplines; recommended artists for February are Deb Dicker, Ethel Mitrovic, Jacqueline Kinsey, Robin Baratta, Christa Oglan, Judy Ross and Michelle Boyer; winter hours: Saturday, Sunday 11 am – 4 pm or by appointment; 177 Main St., Port Stanley; 226-658-1888 or visit www.ArtEmporium.ca.

Eldon House: The oldest residence in London contains family pieces, furniture and priceless treasures of the Harris family; hours: Thursday to Sunday, 12 am to 5 pm; admission through donation; 481 Ridout St. N.; 519-661-5169 or visit www.eldonhouse.ca.

Forest City Gallery: Through the Clenched Teeth exhibition, ends Friday; 258 Richmond St .; visit forestcitygallery.com.

Gallery in the Grove: Connexions, exhibition celebrating artists who have shared in our 40-year evolution, runs until 22 February; 2618 Hamilton Rd. in Wildwood Park, Bright’s Grove; visit www.galleryinthegrove.com.

The Great Beyond by artist Val Sabo is part of a new exhibition in ArtWithPanache until 14 February.

Ingersoll Creative Arts Center: Recent work by the Wild Woollies Rug Hooking Group, opening reception on Sunday at 4 p.m. with opening remarks at 2 pm, runs until 1 March; free entrance; hours: Monday to Friday, 9 a.m. – 2.30 p.m. 125 Centennial Lane in Victoria Park, Ingersoll; 519-485-4691 or visit creativeartscentre.com.

Jet Aircraft Museum: Cold War jet aircraft and historical exhibitions in honor of Canadian aviation heritage; hours: Thursday to Saturday, 10 am to 4 pm; admission through donation; 2465 Aviation Lane, Unit 2; 519-453-7000 or visit jetaircraftmuseum.ca.

McIntosh gallery: Gerard Pas: Broken Body exhibition, runs until 22 February; hours: Monday to Friday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Saturday from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. Western University, 1151 Richmond St .; 519-661-2111, ext. 87576.

Museum London: Realisms: Canadian Art, 1850 to the present, runs until 3 May; Dean Carson, runs until May 17; 100 years of nursing training in London, runs until 24 May; hours: Tuesday to Sunday, 12 am to 5 pm, Thursday to 9 pm; admission through donation; 421 Ridout St. N.; 519-661-0333 or visit museumlondon.ca.

Portside gallery: Featured artists for February are Kit Cutting, Patricia Johnson and Gail Jongkind; 18 area artists show original paintings, photography, jewelry, hand-painted scarves and cards; hours: Thursday to Monday, 11 am – 5 pm (if the weather permits); 187 1/2 Main St., Port Stanley; 519-782-7066 or visit portsidegallery.ca.

St. Thomas-Elgin Public Art Center: Contemporary selections from the permanent collection: celebrating 50 years, in gallery one and two and white walls and substantial forms: small sculpture from the permanent collection, in gallery three, both exhibitions run until 15 February; Hours: Tuesday, Wednesday, 10:00 am – 4:00 pm, Thursday, Friday, 10:00 am – 9:00 pm, Saturday, 12:00 pm – 4:00 pm, Sunday, 12:00 pm – 3:00 pm; 301 Talbot St., St. Thomas; 519-631-4040.

The figure of Geoff Farnsworth at a picnic table is part of a new group exhibition, Winter Collection, at the Westland Gallery in Wortley Village until 15 February.

Westland Gallery: Winter collection: London and more, with works by Dana Cowie, Geoff Farnsworth, Angie Quick, Maryann Hendriks, Curtis Doherty and Sam Chilvers, runs until 15 February; hours: Tuesday to Friday, 10 am to 6 pm, Saturday, 10 am to 5 pm, Sunday, 12 pm to 4 pm; 156 Wortley Rd .; 519-601-4420 or visit www.westlandgallery.ca.

Woodstock Art Gallery: Walk On: ongoing sculpture project by John McEwen, runs until 27 June; 449 Dundas St., Woodstock; 519-539-6761.

MUSIC

Adrian Raso: Saturday 8 pm in Aeolian Hall, 795 Dundas St .; tickets: $ 28 available in advance at the box office, Centennial Hall, Long and McQuade North, Village Idiot, online at sunfest.on.ca or $ 33 at the door; 519-672-1522 or visit aeolianhall.ca.

Beer shop fee: Live in-store performance, Friday, 7-9 pm at Cheeky Monkey, 130 Christina St. N., Sarnia; also on display, Coastal, art exhibition and exhibition by W. A. ​​Walters; free entrance; 519-332-0978.

Blue Rodeo: With Elliott Bread, Saturday, 8 p.m. in Budweiser Gardens, 99 Dundas St .; tickets: $ 48.50 – $ 92.50 available at budweisergardens.com.

(Embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=oMt0skVPC0o (/ embed)

Blue Valentines 3: Paul Langille and Paul Sims, Thursday, 7.30 p.m. in Chaucer’s Pub, 122 Carling St.; tickets: $ 20 available in advance at Centennial Hall, Long and McQuade North, Village Idiot and Marienbad Restaurant or $ 25 at the door; 519-319-5847.

Gailey and Noseworthy: With India Yeshe Gailey, cello and Andrew Noseworthy, guitar, Friday, 7.30 p.m. in St. James Presbyterian Church, 280 St. E .; admission: $ 15 / pay what you can at the door.

Giants of the Piano: Mark Payne celebrates the greatest piano artists of all time, including Billy Joel, Elton John, Burton Cummings, Ray Charles, Jerry Lee Lewis, Nat King Cole, Liberace, Fats Domino, Floyd Cramer and more, Saturday at 7:00 PM. in the Ascension Church, 2060 Dundas St. E .; tickets: $ 20 by calling 519-451-7780 or email [email protected]; continues to support Youth Opportunities Unlimited and the ministry of the church.

London Jazz Society: The Stephen Holowitz and Barry Usher Quartet with singer Laurraine Segouin, Sunday at 2 p.m. at Mocha Shrine Center, 468 Colborne St .; tickets: members $ 7, non-members $ 14 at the door; all are welcome; visit www.londonjazzsociety.ca.

Midwinter Gala: Fondsenwervingsavond offers gastronomic delights and an eclectic song about weather events, silent auction and more, Saturday, 7 p.m. in the WindEEE Dome of Western, 2535 Advanced Ave.; tickets: $ 135 deposit only available online at www.amabile.ca; hosted by Amabile Men of Primus.

New Cumberland: Sunday, 7.30 p.m. in Chaucer’s Pub, 122 Carling St .; tickets: $ 20 available in advance at Centennial Hall, Long and McQuade North, Village Idiot and Marienbad Restaurant or $ 25 at the door; 519-319-5847.

OUTSIDE

Field Naturalist Meeting: A Yukon River Canoeing Adventure with speaker Joe Stephenson, Friday, 7.30 pm at Knox Church, St. Thomas; 519-633-5440.

General Assembly Kettle Creek Conservation Authority: Studying the Lake Erie Shoreline in a changing climate, with guest speaker Peter Zuzek, president of Zuzek Inc., February 19, 9:30 AM at the St. Thomas Public Library; RSVP for Wednesday to Jessica, 519-631-1270 ext. 221 or e-mail [email protected]

Nature in the city: Predator – Prey Interactions, illustrated reading by Western Professor Liana Zanette, Biology Department, to help us understand healthy human and animal relationships in our urban ecosystems, Tuesday at 7:00 PM in Wolf Performance Hall, Central Library, 251 Dundas St. , free entrance; co-sponsored by Nature London and London Public Library.

Saturday morning walks: Walk through Westminster Ponds, meet behind the Information Center, 696 Wellington Rd.; walks are around an hour; families with children are welcome, no dogs; John Clark, 519-641-0442 or visit www.tvta.ca.

Winter Wonderland: Put on your winter gear and have fun – scenic wagon rides, broom ball, see trees being tapped, drop by the forge shop, take photos in a sled, take snow angels, build snowman or try snowshoeing (weather permitting) and snow painting, do winter science experiments and play the winter games, Saturday 11.00 am – 3.00 pm in Fanshawe Pioneer Village, 2609 Fanshawe Park Rd. E .; admission: $ 5 or $ 15 per family; refreshments available for purchase (cash); 519-457-1296 ext. 811.

SHOWS AND EXHIBITIONS

Art exhibition: Exhibition shows acrylic, oil and watercolor paintings by London artist Richard Thompson, runs until April 1 in Hillside London’s café room, 138 Thompson Rd .; free entrance.

ArtVenture Art Studio: Fusion – a journey through paint and textile, with works by Cynthia McNair, runs until 29 February; Hours: Monday to Thursday, 4:00 pm – 8:00 pm, Friday, 10:00 am – 1:00 pm, Saturday, 10:00 am – 2:00 pm; 1438 Aldersbrook Rd .; 519-471-4278 or visit www.artventure.ca.

John Labatt Visual Arts Center: Launch of the inaugural printing issue of the Femme Art Review and the launch of the winter magazine 2020 of the Western University Museum Studies Collective, Thursday, 18-7: 30h in Cohen Commons; 604-396-3355 or visit www.femmeartreview.com.

THEATER

Aylmer Community Theater: Secrets of a Soccer Mom by Kathleen Clark, Thursday to Saturday, 8:00 PM, Sunday 2:00 PM, runs until February 15; tickets: adults $ 20, students $ 15; Old Town Hall Theater, 38 John St. S., Aylmer.

Grand Theater: Every Brilliant Thing, ends on Saturday at McManus Stage; Honor Beat, runs on Spriet Stage until February 22; 471 Richmond St .; 519-672-9030 or visit grandtheatre.com.

London Community players: Veritas by Lynda Martens, directed by Dale Hirlehey, Thursday to Saturday, 8:00 pm, Sunday, 2:00 pm; Palace Theater, 710 Dundas St.; tickets: adults $ 28, seniors / students $ 26, youth $ 16 available at the box office, by calling 519-432-1029 or online www.palacetheatre.ca.

(Embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3M1T4LHbG2E (/ embed)