Art continues to imitate life in season 4 of “High Maintenance”

I was introduced to High Maintenance through a friend after a particularly boring day. In an effort to make me feel better, she set up ‘Museebat’, an episode from the first season of the series that follows a Muslim girl approaching religious customs and family obligations while going to college, and a group of swingers who realize that she may have contracted an STD.

Both storylines were radically specific, and although I could not directly relate to both events, the series felt intimately related because it felt so real. Each character reacted as a real person could, and their motivations were simple and understandable. A few scenes were completely silent and reflected a lonely moment on the specific day of a certain person, underlined by fragments of conversations and passing moments.

Such lifelike, original stories on the screen calmed me down and I noticed how effortless the series was.

For those unfamiliar with the series, each episode of the show focuses on two storylines in New York City that tend to be intertwined indirectly. The series has two overarching constants: The Guy, portrayed by co-maker Ben Sinclair (co-maker Katja Blichfield has appeared in two episodes), a friendly, happy weed dealer who traverses the five boroughs on his bicycle; and subtle, patient images of wonderful everyday events (such as this one). Episodes are built around a large number of non-recurring characters in the High Maintenance universe that The Guy deals with or merely crosses paths.

Woolams-Torres and Ira Glass, who are guest as themselves in the premiere of the fourth season.

Image: david russell / hbo media relations

Although I have become an obvious enthusiast, the first two episodes of the fourth season of the series exceeded my expectations.

Although I have become a maintenance enthusiast, the first two episodes of the fourth season of the series exceeded my expectations. “Cycles”, the premiere episode, follows a WBEZ reporter named Yara (Natalie Woolams-Torres), who searches her personal life for a story. When investigating an anecdote about her parents’ marriage, Yara realizes that she is looking at her world through pink glasses.

In a vignette of 15 minutes or less, High Maintenance concisely captures the persistent aftershocks of the transition from childhood to adulthood that occur in the late 20s and early 30s. Yara coming to terms with the underbelly of her parents’ shaky partnership is low-stakes, but it is still painful; the episode lacks tragedy, but the viewer shudders at the well-known melancholy of Yara’s transitional ritual.

The story of Yara is complemented by the daily trials of an exhausted singing telegram artist (Larry Owens). Owens is an impeccable comic relief and his delivery of a multitude of jingles is wonderful – and, as is characteristic of the series, his character helps to resolve Yara’s emotional disorientation. (The Guy also encounters a stray dog ​​and decides to take care of it, which is cute.)

Owens dressed as Marilyn Monroe for a telegram with a birthday theme.

Image: David Russell / HBO Media Relations

“Cycles” sets the tone for the coming season by continuing the legacy of High Maintenance: it is merciful, messy, self-lowering, revealing and life-sustaining.

The second episode of the fourth season, ‘Trick’, presents Matthew (Calvin Leon Smith), who is looking for affection and hiring an escort (Jay Jurden); and an intimacy coordinator named Kym (Abigail Benson), who explores the specific physical limits of a new romantic outlook (Avery Monsen). In a circle around the theme of orchestrated and unconventional intimacy, “Trick” gives viewers a glimpse behind the scenes of a current profession, and how (and why) intimacy is negotiated outside of film and television sets.

The series tackles such incredibly delicate issues with agility and caution and “Trick” radiates a quiet sweetness while investigating the loneliness and all the sparks involved in discovering a kindred spirit. There are many High Maintenance characters that I am happy with after their half-episode, but I would watch an entire season dedicated to Kym and Henry. They stumble through their burgeoning situation, and it is meaningfully raw, singular, and pure.

High Maintenance is unique because it does not try to reach new, dramatic heights with every upcoming episode or season. On the contrary, the beauty and grace of the series lie in the ability to evoke an empathetic response from viewers, and following The Guy on his travels provides a brief outing to the life and worlds of (fictional) others as a short interruption of your own worries.

What’s more, the series sends a message that to be human is to learn about yourself and, in turn, relate to others. Both “Cycles” and “Trick” communicate that message and I look forward to what the rest of the fourth season of the series entails.

The fourth season premiere of High Maintenance will be broadcast on HBO on 7 February 2020.

. (TagsToTranslate) hbo