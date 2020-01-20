ARSENE WENGER regretted the move from Arsenal to the Emirates and admits that the soul of the club remained in Highbury.

The Gunners left their old historic home for their current site in 2006 – ending an 93-year era in the former stadium.

3

Wenger admits that Arsenal’s soul remained at Highbury when they left in 2006 Credit: News Group Newspapers Ltd

3

Wenger supervised a few historical moments in the former stadium of Arsenal Credit: PA: Press Association

Apart from three FA Cup victories, Arsenal has difficulty replicating all the great successes in the Emirates.

Highbury, which was 500 meters away from their current home, has now been turned into flats.

And Wenger, who managed the North London side from 1996 to 2018, believes that part of the club was left behind when they made the switch.

Speaking to be Sports, he said: “I moved from Highbury, which was similar to Anfield, but there was a soul in the stadium.

“We have built a new stadium, but we have never found our soul – we have left our soul in Highbury.

“We could never do it again for safety reasons.

“The distance from the pitch to the grandstand had to be greater because we needed ambulances to get in. The slope of the grandstands had to be smaller, all those things together that we couldn’t find to recreate the atmosphere.”

Arsenal remains the only side in the history of the Premier League to leave the entire campaign unbeaten when Wenger was in charge during the 2003-04 season.

But their record could be matched by this campaign by Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool, who won 21 out of 22 over the weekend.

And Wenger thinks that the side of Jurgen Klopp has the minerals to remain unbeaten throughout the season.

He added: “You look at the number of goals they score and the number of goals they admit.

“They play intelligent football, their players make intelligent decisions on the pitch.

“My experience when you play undefeated throughout the season is that they have built the belief that if they continue playing they will win the game.

“That is very difficult to get into the team, because you need a special run for that and you get the fear of losing out of the team.

“It is something that is very important and they have it right now.”

3

Wenger says the Emirates do not have the same atmosphere Credit: ReutersArsenal boss Mikel Arteta says they must defeat Chelsea to maintain the top four hopes in the Premier League