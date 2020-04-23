Arsenal’s quartet of Luiz, Xhaka, Pepe and Lacazette after they broke the coronavirus locking rules – The Scottish Sun

2

ARSENAL has slammed FOUR players after they broke the coronavirus lockout rule.

David Luiz, Granit Xhaka, Nicolas Pepe and Alexandre Lacazette are all said to have violated guidelines set by the government – and by the Gunners themselves.

Pepe and Lacazette are just two Arsenal players who are in trouble for breaking lock rules

North London confirmed to Sky Sports that all players had been consulted for their behavior.

Pepe was filmed enjoying a kick with a friend in the park, while Xhaka and Luiz met at Southgate.

Elsewhere, Lacazette jerked into a car in the driveway.

The news came just two days after club rivals Tottenham became involved in their own controversy.

Serge Aurier will go on sale this summer after he posted a video of himself – wearing a mask – and training Moussa Sissoko together, which he quickly removed.

That itself happened only a few weeks after Jose Mourinho was slammed for appearing to lead a training session with three of his players at the London park.

In the red part of North London, Nicolas Pepe who was bought by the club for a record £ 72 million was filmed playing football with a dozen friends in North London, with footage shared on WhatsApp.

Gunners colleagues Luiz and Xhaka were also seen having a gathering in the local park.

And Lacazette jerked to his feet next to the valeter of the car cleaning his Audi in the driveway.

MORE TO FOLLOW …

