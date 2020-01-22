Arsenal whizkid Gabriel Martinelli the best scoring Premier League teenager this season ... a lead over Mason Greenwood - The Sun

GABRIEL MARTINELLI continued its astonishing debut season in Arsenal by balancing against London rivals Chelsea on Stamford Bridge last night.

The Brazilian ran away after the Gunners cleared a corner and then jumped on the unfortunate slip of N’Golo Kante – who sprinted through the goal before delivering a deadly finish.

3

Martinelli is the best scoring teenager in the Prem this season

3

The Brazilian has been a shining light for Arsenal this season. Credit: AP: Associated Press

And the strike brought Martinelli to double digits for the campaign, an incredible record for his debut season in England.

And at just 18, Ituano’s £ 6 million summer signature is at the top of the list of the highest-scoring Prem teens in all competitions this season – one for Manchester United miracle Mason Greenwood.

Martinelli came to the Emirates with little fanfare in the summer, but the people of North London quickly took it to their heart.

He made his debut on the opening day of the season and appeared for the last six minutes of the Gunners’ 1-0 win over Newcastle United.

However, it was in the Europa League, where Martinelli initially got the platform to show his talents.

He announced himself with a brace against Standard Liège in the Emirates, before he also scored against Vitoria Guimares.

There were more braces in the League Cup against Nottingham Forest and Liverpool under Unai Emery.

His excellent cup broadcasts allowed him to get more playing time in the league, and he took his first PL goal against West Ham in the lone win of Freddie Ljungberg as caretaker.

ARSENAL NEWS LIVE: Follow for the latest news about the Gunners

In fact, in the top five in Europe, Jadon Sancho is the only fellow teenager to score more than Martinelli.

This season, Greenwood is the other star whizkid in the league, after seeing his minutes increase with every past month.

The graduated academy of Old Trafford has played more than 100 minutes so far than Martinelli so far this campaign, and like the young Gunner, he has shown his incredible talent in the opportunities offered.

The competition goals have started to flow fairly regularly for the English youth international since November, after they had netted against Sheffield United, Everton, Newcastle and Norwich.

3

Mason Greenwood has scored nine goals for Man UnitedCredit: Reuters this campaign

And with Marcus Rashford fooled for the foreseeable future, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer may have to rely even more heavily on his teenage star.

The pair is miles ahead of other goal-seeking teenagers Callum Hudson-Odoi, Phil Foden, Aaron Connelly, Matty Longstaff and Pedro Neto – who have caught three respectively.

And while their clubs are struggling, both Greenwood and Martinelli have offered a beacon of hope in the pretty grim seasons of each party.

Robin van Persie speaks about Martinelli, Pepe and Arsenal under Arteta